Full Alliance Group, Inc. Announces its Wholly Owned Subsidiary DYNAMAXX International Ltd. is Merging its Two Business Units GEMINI and DYNAMAXX Under the Name "DYNAMAXX" to Transform Wellness into a Thriving Business Venture

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / GEMINI, a distinguished name in health & wellness, and DYNAMAXX, a pioneering force in the direct selling sector, proudly announce their merger under the new name "DYNAMAXX," marking a new era of innovation and transformative solutions. With a shared commitment to delivering innovative products that yield immediate results, this merger represents a significant leap forward in the industry.

DYNAMAXX, a prominent holding company with operations across the United States and Canada, was founded in 2009 by visionary entrepreneur Jay Archer. DYNAMAXX's global expansion has been driven by the success of its flagship products, LIGHTS ON and LIGHTS OFF. LIGHTS ON, a daytime powdered drink, harnesses the power of Glucosamine HCL and botanicals to enhance focus, concentration, and performance while delivering sustained energy. Complementing this, LIGHTS OFF, a nighttime powdered drink, facilitates deep relaxation and restorative sleep, contributing to overall wellness and sustainable weight loss.

In light of the merger of the two brands, DYNAMAXX as part of its commitment to add new and innovative products is launching DYNAMAXX BOOST, a proprietary blend of Ribose and coffee cherry that provides a phenomenal boost to both physical and mental energy. The combination of these two superfoods, through several mechanisms, boost energy, immunity, metabolism, and brain function.

"DYNAMAXX's motto of 'Providing innovative products with immediate results' perfectly encapsulates our shared vision," notes Jay Archer, CEO of DYNAMAXX. "The merging of GEMINI and DYNAMAXX amplifies our collective strengths and resources, enabling us to provide unparalleled value to our customers, members, and affiliates."

An integral part of DYNAMAXX's groundbreaking approach is its recognition of the critical role sleep plays in weight loss. Understanding the link between stress, sleep, and weight gain, DYNAMAXX's revolutionary products have garnered attention and recognition in the health and wellness community.

DYNAMAXX products are further distinguished by their cGMP certification, underscoring the company's commitment to adhering to the highest quality and safety standards. This certification reflects DYNAMAXX's dedication to ensuring that its products are manufactured with rigorous attention to quality control, from sourcing raw materials to final product formulation.

Both GEMINI and DYNAMAXX remain unwavering in their dedication to fostering business opportunities and financial empowerment for individuals. Their shared commitment to providing a cost-effective gateway into the burgeoning GIG economy through a dynamic compensation program, along with comprehensive training and support, remains central to their mission.

This merger heralds a transformative shift in the wellness industry, leveraging DYNAMAXX's groundbreaking product portfolio and GEMINI's simplified Unilevel system and compensation plan, bringing you even more exciting ways to earn and grow together as a united powerhouse as one unified company, DYNAMAXX.

About Full Alliance Group, Inc.

Full Alliance Group, Inc. is a public holding company specializing in acquisitions in the healthcare, nutraceutical, and cardiovascular healing markets. The Company provides investment capital and rapid growth to niche health businesses, offering expert insight with strategic planning, superior management tactics, a broad procurement network, and fine-tuned guidance to help them actualize their full potential. Currently, FAGI has acquired Pure Solutions, Dynamxx, and EBO2, Inc, and is continually expanding with more clients and exploring innovative approaches to increase shareholder value while diversifying interests

For media inquiries, please contact:

Samantha Brainerd, Director of Sales and Marketing DYNAMAXX

14150 McCormick Drive

Tampa, Florida 33626

scolvin@dynamaxx.com (949)-212-8863

Full Alliance Group Inc. Investor Relations

Contact: Ryan Gresham, CEO, or Bill Heneghan, COO, Full Alliance Group, Inc.

Email: ir@fullalliance-group.com

Phone: (800) 895-4415

Forward-Looking Statements

This shareholder update may contain forward-looking statements. Words and variations of words such as: "expect," "goals," "could," "plans," "believe," "continue," "may," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify our forward-looking statements, including but not limited to our expectation for growth, benefits from brand-building, cost savings, and margins. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements. Such factors include but are not limited to continued volatility of and sharp increase in costs/pricing actions, increased competition, ability to raise sufficient operating capital, risks from operating internationally, consumer weakness, weakness in economic conditions, and tax law changes.

SOURCE: Full Alliance Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774964/Full-Alliance-Group-Inc-OTC-PINKFAGI-FAGI-Announces-its-Wholly-Owned-Subsidiary-DYNAMAXX-International-Ltd-is-Merging-its-Two-Business-Units-GEMINI-and-DYNAMAXX-Under-the-Name-DYNAMAXX-to-Transform-Wellness-into-a-Thriving-Business-Venture