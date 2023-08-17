Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2023) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) ("Flora" or the "Company"), a global consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution, has entered a partnership with TruHC Pharma GmbH ("TruHC"), a medical cannabis expert based in Hamburg, Germany. TruHC holds an EU-GDP certification as an importer, distributor and manufacturer of medical cannabis, and operates a production facility with a cutting-edge cannabis laboratory for which an EU-GMP license is expected by the end of September.

Mr. Hendrik Knopp, a respected lawyer and accomplished entrepreneur, along with the TruHC team, joins the Flora family. Mr. Knopp's leadership has been pivotal in establishing Germany's medical cannabis landscape, including securing one of the first cultivation licenses in the country.

"I am delighted to welcome Hendrik Knopp and the TruHC team to the Flora group. Their expertise and achievements within the industry, particularly in pioneering medical cannabis in Germany, make them invaluable partners," stated Clifford Starke, Chief Executive Officer of Flora.

As Germany and the European Union move towards the de-scheduling of narcotics, facilitating improved patient access, Mr. Knopp, Chief Executive Officer of TruHC, expressed his anticipation: "I am excited to collaborate with Flora as we navigate the evolving landscape of medical cannabis. The potential for easier patient access presents a compelling opportunity to contribute to the remarkable growth of this industry."

"We are poised to execute our strategic business plan and capture a meaningful market share in Germany," affirmed Clifford Starke.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp. is a global consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution. For more information on Flora, visit www.floragrowth.com.





