Glen Ellyn, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2023) - For the first time in school history, College of DuPage earned the prestigious LEARFIELD Directors' Cup as the top community college athletics program in the nation for 2022-23.

The Chaparrals earned the prestigious award after a record-setting year that saw four NJCAA championships and a total six top-three finishes at national competitions.

"Earning this prestigious award is an incredible accomplishment," COD Director of Athletics and Recreation Ryan Kaiser said. "COD athletics had a remarkable 2022-23 in every sense. Winning four national championships with six top-three NJCAA championship honors takes dedication, skill, determination and teamwork. COD enjoyed a dream season from beginning to end. Our student-athletes competed at a high level, and winning this award encapsulates performing at our very best."

The Chaps became just the second non-scholarship program to receive the Cup in its 12-year history and the first since Rowan College of South Jersey-Gloucester County in 2013. National championships in men's cross country, women's volleyball, football and men's track and field propelled the Chaparrals to the title, finishing ahead of Mt. San Antonio College of Walnut, California.

COD President Dr. Brian Caputo said the College is proud to stand among this year's high-caliber field of LEARFIELD recipients.

"This accolade is a monumental testament to COD Athletics' extraordinary year," he said. "Director of Athletics and Recreation Ryan Kaiser and his entire staff should be incredibly proud of this distinction."

COD teams also finished second in women's track and field, third in men's golf, fifth in women's cross country, sixth in men's tennis and eighth in women's tennis. The season saw six Region 4 titles (men's and women's basketball, softball, women's volleyball, men's cross country and men's golf), 48 individual All-American honors in 10 sports, 35 NCAA individual academic honors, and four programs (softball, women's cross country, men's cross country and baseball) recognized by the NJCAA for academic excellence.

Four Chaparrals earned National Player of the Year honors: Chloey Myers, volleyball; Guy Goss, football; Nicholas Keeling, cross country; and Noah Mack, track and field. Three coaches earned National Coach of the Year honors: Matthew Rahn, football; Tolis Koskinaris, women's volleyball; and Robert Cervenka, men's cross country and men's track and field.

COD's 11 sports accumulated a combined 161-98-5 record, a .610 winning percentage.

In addition to the LEARFIELD Directors' Cup, COD won the NATYCCAA Cup, sponsored by Daktronics, in the NJCAA Non-Scholarship Division for the second time in three years and the eighth time in history. The Chaps, which finished second last season, totaled 158 points, finishing ahead of Rowan College of South Jersey-Gloucester County (148.5) and Suffolk County CC (120.5).

