Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2023) - Eureka Lithium Corp. (CSE: ERKA) (OTC Pink: SCMCF) (FSE: S580) ("Eureka" or the "Company"), announces it has engaged Gold Standard Media LLC ("GSM") and its affiliate Future Money Trends LLC ("FMT") to provide financial publishing and digital marketing services to the Company (the "Advertising Services"). The aim of the Advertising Services is to support capital markets communications with both traditional and online initiatives targeting the investment community and the investing public to raise investor awareness of the Company.

GSM, an arm's-length service provider to the Company, is a limited liability company existing under the laws of the State of Texas with an office at 723 W University Ave. #110-283, Georgetown, Texas, USA. GSM does not have any prior relationship with the Company and will not receive any shares of the Company as compensation. The Company is advised that certain principals of GSM own 400,000 common shares of the Company which were acquired privately and previous to GSM's engagement with the Company. The agreement with GSM calls for the Advertising Services to commence on August 21st, 2023, for a period of two months. In exchange for the Advertising Services, the Company has paid an advertising marketing fee of US$500,000.

About Eureka Lithium Corp.

Eureka Lithium Corp. is the largest lithium-focused landowner in the northern third of Quebec, known as the Nunavik region, with 100% ownership of three projects comprising 1,408 sq. km in the emerging Raglan West, Raglan South, and New Leaf Lithium Camps. These claims were acquired from legendary prospector Shawn Ryan and are located in a region that hosts two operating nickel mines with deep-sea port access.

Contact information:

Jeffrey Wilson: Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: jwilson@eurekalithiumcorp.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

