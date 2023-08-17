User Friendly Home Services Acquires Medina Heating and Air Conditioning Co.

User Friendly Home Services grows their national network of home service companies to 13 with the addition of Medina Heating and Air Conditioning Co.

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / User Friendly Home Services is pleased to announce the acquisition of Medina Heating and Air Conditioning Co. in Medina, OH.



User Friendly Home Services - Medina Heating and Air Conditioning Co.

User Home Services CEO, Bruce Howard (left) with Medina Heating and Air Conditioning owner David Dufala (right)





"The work that everyone at Medina Heating and Air Conditioning has done over the years really speaks for itself," said User Friendly Home Services CEO, Bruce Howard. "Adding their service expertise and knowledge of the market to the already great team we have in Ohio really is going to set us apart from the rest."

Medina Heating and Air Conditioning has been serving families and homeowners in Northeast Ohio since 1986. Their team of highly skilled technicians, many with over 20 years of experience, carries licenses in HVAC, Electrical, Refrigeration, Hydronics, and Plumbing.

Owner David Dufala, who will be staying on board as General Manager, added, "We are all so excited to be working with Mr. Howard and the whole team at User Friendly Home Services. I know that through this partnership we will continue to grow and get even better, allowing us to continue to give the highest level of service to the homes and families of Ohio."

With the addition of Medina Heating and Air Conditioning Co., User Friendly Home Services' national network of home services companies now grows to thirteen (13), with more growth on the horizon.

Ohio

- Sal's Heating & Cooling, Plumbing & Sewer

- My Plumber, Inc.

- Medina Heating and Air Conditioning Co.

California

- All Seasons Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Kentucky

- Legacy Heating & Air Conditioning

- Isabel Heating & Cooling

- Mike Clark Heating, Cooling & Refrigeration

- Milburn Heating and Air Conditioning

- Murry's Heating & Air Conditioning

- AccuTemp Heating & Air Conditioning

- Efficient Air Heating and Cooling

- Crestwood Plumbing, Inc.

Oklahoma

- All Seasons Air Conditioning & Heating

Contact Information

Erich Gros

VP of Marketing

egros@ufhs.net

SOURCE: User Friendly Home Services

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774999/User-Friendly-Home-Services-Acquires-Medina-Heating-and-Air-Conditioning-Co