ACCESSWIRE
18.08.2023 | 01:26
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GABY Inc.: GABY Announces Winding Down of Operations

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / GABY Inc. ("GABY" or the "Company") (CSE:GABY) (OTC PINK:GABLF), announced today that it is immediately winding down operations which is expected to be concluded by August 31, 2023. The Board of Directors and the sole remaining officers of the Company, Simon Lileikis, Interim CEO and President and Leanne Likness, Corporate Secretary have resigned their respective offices effective immediately.

ABOUT GABY

GABY's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "GABY" and on the OTC under the symbol "GABLF". For more information on GABY, visit www.GABYInc.com or the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further inquiries, please contact:

General

Investor Relations at IR@GABYinc.com

SOURCE: GABY Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/775015/GABY-Announces-Winding-Down-of-Operations

