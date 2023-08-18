With Expansion, Natural Results Plastic Surgery Center and Dr. Scottsdale Work to Redefine the Patient Experience

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Natural Results Plastic Surgery , founded by Dr. Carlos Mata, aka Dr. Scottsdale® , has completed renovations of its state-of-the-art facilities and is inviting the public to stop by to learn more about the latest advancements in cosmetic procedures. The services at Natural Results Plastic Surgery, which include Dr. Mata's Scottsdale Skinny®, Magic Shot®, and the Gladiator®, are now supported by brand-new treatment chairs and cutting-edge surgical equipment.

Natural Results Plastic Surgery is led by Dr. Mata, a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon who trained at Harvard University's Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. For over 17 years, Dr. Mata has used his skills to innovate new techniques for the cosmetic surgery field, such as the Scottsdale Skinny® , a combination of liposuction, Brazilian butt lift (BBL), and Magic Tight®; Magic Shot® , an FDA-approved injectable penis filler; and the Gladiator® , a customizable, head-to-toe makeover for men that can include 360 liposuction, gynecomastia, and other treatments. Natural Results Plastic Surgery also offers facial aesthetic procedures, including brow lifts, eyelid surgery, nose surgery, full or mini facelifts, as well as breast augmentation, breast revisions, mommy makeovers, and more.

Now, with office renovations completed, Dr. Mata and his staff aim to introduce an even better level of service into the plastic surgery field as well as to help their patients to feel more comfortable with body enhancement procedures and better understand their options.

"We are very excited about our newly renovated office and surgical equipment, and we can't wait to treat our clients with the latest in cosmetic surgery technology," says Dr. Mata. "If you have any questions about our procedures or are just curious, please feel free to stop by. We are always ready to help you to decide if plastic surgery is right for you and to provide exceptional care so that your expectations are exceeded. We want every patient to ultimately become their own kind of beautiful."

Natural Results Plastic Surgery was founded by Dr. Carlos Mata, aka Dr. Scottsdale®, and is committed to understanding and actualizing patients' unique visions of beauty through surgical shaping. Dr. Mata has performed over 20,000 surgical procedures, and he was recognized by the Consumers Research Council of America as one of "America's Top Surgeons" between 2014-2018. He was also named one of "Castle Connolly Top Doctors" since 2018 and voted top plastic surgeon for two years in a row in Newsweek magazine. At Natural Results Plastic Surgery, Dr. Mata and his surgical team perform facial rejuvenation, body contouring, breast procedures, skin rejuvenation treatments, injectables, skin tightening, and many other services.

