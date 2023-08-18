EQS-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Real Estate

Sale of 1 Margaret Street Sydney



18-Aug-2023

Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 18 August 2023 Sale of 1 Margaret Street, Sydney Dexus announces that it has unconditionally exchanged contracts to sell 1 Margaret Street, Sydney, an A grade office building located in the western corridor of the Sydney CBD with a WALE of 2.1 years [1] and occupancy of 93.7%1. The sale will realise proceeds of $293.1 million [2] , in line with the 30 June 2023 book value. Settlement is expected to occur in October 2023. Dexus will attain a $50 million equity interest in the trust that will hold the property and be managed by the incoming purchaser. This transaction adds to the $1.8 billion divestments announced by Dexus in FY23. Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited For further information please contact: Investors

Rowena Causley

Head of Listed Investor Relations

+61 2 9017 1390

+61 416 122 383

rowena.causley@dexus.com Media

Luke O'Donnell

Senior Manager, Media and Communications

+61 2 9017 1216

+61 412 023 111

luke.o'donnell@dexus.com

[1] At 30 June 2023. [2] Reflects net sale price and excludes transaction costs.



About Dexus Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition). We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow. We directly and indirectly own $17.4 billion of office, industrial, healthcare, retail and infrastructure assets and investments. We manage a further $43.6 billion of investments in our funds management business (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition) which provides third party capital with exposure to quality sector specific and diversified real asset products. The funds within this business have a strong track record of delivering performance and benefit from Dexus's capabilities. The group's $17.4 billion real estate development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. Our sustainability aspiration is to unlock the potential of real assets to create lasting positive impact and a more sustainable tomorrow, and is focused on the priorities of customer prosperity, climate action and enhancing communities. Dexus is supported by more than 34,000 investors from 25 countries. With four decades of expertise in property investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management and delivering returns for investors. www.dexus.com Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)

