Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2023) - Zedcor Inc. (TSXV: ZDC) (the "Company" or "Zedcor") today announces that 100,000 Restricted Share Units (RSUs) were granted to an officer of the Company pursuant to the Company's fixed 10% RSU/DSU plan, and will expire three years from the date of grant. The RSUs will vest as to one third thereof on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant.

About Zedcor Inc.

Zedcor Inc. is a Canadian public corporation and is currently the parent company to Zedcor Security Solutions Corp. Zedcor is a technology enabled business that is changing how physical security services are provided to businesses. Zedcor operates throughout Canada with branches in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and Ontario. The Company has three main service offerings to customers across all market segments: 1) surveillance and live monitoring through its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; 2) surveillance and live monitoring of fixed site locations; and 3) security personnel.

The Company operates a fleet of over 700 proprietary MobileyeZ security towers, equipped with high resolution, technology-based cameras, and monitors fixed site locations for customers across various industries. Video from security towers and fixed site locations is streamed to the Company's central monitoring station where video alarms are live verified and responded to based on customer requirements. Zedcor also offers high level security guard services to enterprise level customers who are looking to supplement video-based security for valuable, high risk, or mission critical operational assets.

For further information contact:

Todd Ziniuk

Chief Executive Officer

P: (403) 930-5430

E: tziniuk@zedcor.ca

Amin Ladha

Chief Financial Officer

P: (403) 930-5430

E: aladha@zedcor.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177678