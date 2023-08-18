Fisher Mortgage Group Crosses $1 Billion in Closed Loan Volume

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2023 / Fisher Mortgage Group, a home loan originator agency under UNMB Home Loans Inc., has recently reported that it has achieved over $1 Billion USD in closed-end mortgage loans. Over the past ten years, the agency has worked with over 2,000 families to help them become homeowners. The agency specializes in helping underserved and underrepresented communities throughout the nation with the largest percentage of clients being Spanish-speaking residents.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development identifies some of the barriers that underserved communities face on the path to homeownership including a lack of capital for down payments and closing costs, as well as a lack of understanding about the homebuying process, especially for families that speak English as a second language.

By working with these communities and providing bilingual services to better serve families, Fisher Mortgage Group has helped reduce common barriers to entry. The agency has families explore their buying options by providing residential mortgage financing through qualified and non-qualified mortgage loan programs, such as FHA, Conventional Loans, DSCR, and Bank Statement Mortgage Loans.

Mark Steven Fisher, founder of Fisher Mortgage Group and Regional Vice President of UNMB Home Loans Inc., comments, "It's important to maintain open and strong dialogue with realtors, attorneys, and borrowers throughout the entire transaction process to keep things moving smoothly. Don't be afraid to turn down a deal if it isn't doable as it can save everyone involved time and stress. This is where many originators go wrong."

One of the ways that Fisher Mortgage Group was able to connect with these families was through the agency's virtual home buyer seminars. These seminars are conducted in both English and Spanish and give attendees an understanding of what they need to acquire a mortgage, help attendees determine their current readiness to buy a house, discuss current market conditions, and break down what's involved with pre-approval benefits.

Because the current buying market can be difficult to navigate, Fisher Mortgage Group has been refining these seminars to reach a broader client base and to keep generations of prospective homeowners informed. The agency is set to host another seminar in August 2023.

ABOUT FISHER MORTGAGE GROUP

For over ten years, Fisher Mortgage Group has helped over 2000 families achieve their goal of homeownership, totaling over $1B in closed loan volume. The company offers mortgage service in English and Spanish to service a broad spectrum of underserved and underrepresented communities in the Bronx and the greater New York area. The company was founded by Mark Steven Fisher, a Fordham University Gabelli School of Business alumnus and Regional Vice President of UNMB Home Loans Inc. who accredits his success to three key things: Relationships, Communication, and Honesty.

ABOUT UNMB HOME LOANS INC.

Trusted since 1979, UNMB Home Loans Inc. is one of the nation's best-managed mortgage banks. The mission of our licensed mortgage loan originators is to educate our clients on their home financing options so they can make an informed decision and receive the loan program that best meets their needs. For over 40 years, we have thrived through adversity and economic storms. We remain committed to building relationships, streamlining processes and embracing technology in order to deliver impeccable service.

To learn more about the company, visit the official Facebook page , or contact:

Mark Steven Fisher

+1 (718) 540-4810

mfisher@unmb.com

Mark Steven Fisher at UNMB Home Loans Inc.

SOURCE: FISHER MORTGAGE GROUP

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/766765/Fisher-Mortgage-Group-Crosses-1-Billion-in-Closed-Loan-Volume