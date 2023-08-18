Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2023) - The Law Office of Shira Stefanik, a criminal defense law practice based in downtown Seattle, has recently expanded its service area to include Redmond and the greater metropolitan area. Following this update, clients in Redmond and the surrounding communities in need of representation against DUI charges brought by the state of Washington can now benefit from Attorney Stefanik's extensive criminal trial experience.

Law Office of Shira J. Stefanik Announces DUI Criminal Defense in Redmond, WA.

According to Ms. Stefanik, Washington State has some of the harshest DUI penalties in the country. Even first-time offenders face mandatory jail time, fees, drug/alcohol treatments, license suspension, and the required installation of a vehicle ignition interlock device.

She further stated that in a concerted effort to charge as many dangerous drivers as possible, corners may be cut or mistakes made when processing individuals.

In response, the Law Office of Shira J. Stefanik offers comprehensive legal representation for individuals in Redmond and the greater Seattle area who have been charged with a DUI-related crime.

They begin each case with a personal consultation, followed by extensive investigation into the facts around each charge. Legal services include navigating the Department of Licensing Hearing that determines whether or not a client's license is revoked pending the trial.

Furthermore, the they that their client load is small to allow for greater individual attention.

In addition to DUI, the law firm offers criminal defense representation for a number of practice areas, including domestic violence, drug offenses, asset forfeiture, and more.

ABOUT THE FIRM

Attorney Stefanik began her private practice in 2010. She is an active member of the Washington Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the national DUI Defense Lawyers Association. She has also attended the National Criminal Defense College.

"What sets me apart as a DUI attorney is my deep understanding of the legal intricacies involved in such cases. I stay updated with the latest DUI laws and regulations, ensuring that my clients receive the most effective defense," Ms. Stefanik said. "My track record speaks for itself, as I have successfully defended numerous clients against DUI charges, securing reduced penalties and even dismissals."

Interested parties can learn more about Ms. Stefanik and her practice by visiting https://stefanikdefense.com.

Contact Info:

Name: Shira Stefanik

Email: shira@stefanikdefense.com

Phone: 206-355-0064

Organization: Law Office of Shira J. Stefanik

Address: 119 1st Ave S Suite 500, , Seattle, WA 98104, United States

Website: https://stefanikdefense.com/

