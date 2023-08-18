DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 18-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 August 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 17 August 2023 it purchased a total of 47,430 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 30,000 17,430 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.116 GBP0.953 GBP0.945 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.098 GBP0.948238 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.109934

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,285,090 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 539 1.102 XDUB 08:15:07 00066661847TRLO0 2401 1.108 XDUB 09:58:29 00066666111TRLO0 1212 1.116 XDUB 10:23:37 00066667233TRLO0 378 1.116 XDUB 10:23:37 00066667234TRLO0 881 1.116 XDUB 10:23:37 00066667235TRLO0 49 1.114 XDUB 10:55:24 00066668309TRLO0 83 1.116 XDUB 11:39:15 00066669842TRLO0 4068 1.116 XDUB 12:00:31 00066670355TRLO0 4832 1.116 XDUB 12:00:31 00066670356TRLO0 2185 1.112 XDUB 14:24:07 00066673542TRLO0 1300 1.112 XDUB 14:24:07 00066673543TRLO0 2165 1.110 XDUB 14:38:08 00066674064TRLO0 694 1.108 XDUB 14:38:10 00066674065TRLO0 108 1.108 XDUB 14:38:12 00066674066TRLO0 1875 1.108 XDUB 14:42:13 00066674183TRLO0 339 1.106 XDUB 14:42:18 00066674186TRLO0 544 1.106 XDUB 14:46:13 00066674338TRLO0 333 1.106 XDUB 14:46:13 00066674339TRLO0 1034 1.106 XDUB 14:54:30 00066674786TRLO0 2676 1.100 XDUB 15:35:00 00066676729TRLO0 2304 1.098 XDUB 16:27:56 00066680775TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 1199 95.30 XLON 10:27:49 00066667357TRLO0 1275 95.30 XLON 10:28:39 00066667379TRLO0 1291 95.30 XLON 10:29:29 00066667411TRLO0 1811 95.10 XLON 12:23:50 00066670750TRLO0 801 95.10 XLON 12:23:50 00066670749TRLO0 18 95.10 XLON 12:23:50 00066670748TRLO0 2661 94.70 XLON 12:36:38 00066670987TRLO0 2604 94.70 XLON 14:42:13 00066674182TRLO0 2803 94.50 XLON 14:54:30 00066674784TRLO0 2967 94.50 XLON 14:54:30 00066674785TRLO0

