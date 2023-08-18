Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Heute nochmal Kaufchance!? – Ganz kurz vor sehr großen Meldungen? Hier jetzt noch vorher rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
18.08.23
08:02 Uhr
1,084 Euro
-0,004
-0,37 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0821,11809:10
Dow Jones News
18.08.2023 | 08:31
143 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Aug-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
18 August 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 17 August 2023 it purchased a total of 47,430 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           30,000     17,430 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.116     GBP0.953 
                                    GBP0.945 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.098 
 
                                    GBP0.948238 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.109934

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 670,285,090 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
539       1.102         XDUB      08:15:07      00066661847TRLO0 
2401       1.108         XDUB      09:58:29      00066666111TRLO0 
1212       1.116         XDUB      10:23:37      00066667233TRLO0 
378       1.116         XDUB      10:23:37      00066667234TRLO0 
881       1.116         XDUB      10:23:37      00066667235TRLO0 
49        1.114         XDUB      10:55:24      00066668309TRLO0 
83        1.116         XDUB      11:39:15      00066669842TRLO0 
4068       1.116         XDUB      12:00:31      00066670355TRLO0 
4832       1.116         XDUB      12:00:31      00066670356TRLO0 
2185       1.112         XDUB      14:24:07      00066673542TRLO0 
1300       1.112         XDUB      14:24:07      00066673543TRLO0 
2165       1.110         XDUB      14:38:08      00066674064TRLO0 
694       1.108         XDUB      14:38:10      00066674065TRLO0 
108       1.108         XDUB      14:38:12      00066674066TRLO0 
1875       1.108         XDUB      14:42:13      00066674183TRLO0 
339       1.106         XDUB      14:42:18      00066674186TRLO0 
544       1.106         XDUB      14:46:13      00066674338TRLO0 
333       1.106         XDUB      14:46:13      00066674339TRLO0 
1034       1.106         XDUB      14:54:30      00066674786TRLO0 
2676       1.100         XDUB      15:35:00      00066676729TRLO0 
2304       1.098         XDUB      16:27:56      00066680775TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1199       95.30         XLON      10:27:49      00066667357TRLO0 
1275       95.30         XLON      10:28:39      00066667379TRLO0 
1291       95.30         XLON      10:29:29      00066667411TRLO0 
1811       95.10         XLON      12:23:50      00066670750TRLO0 
801       95.10         XLON      12:23:50      00066670749TRLO0 
18        95.10         XLON      12:23:50      00066670748TRLO0 
2661       94.70         XLON      12:36:38      00066670987TRLO0 
2604       94.70         XLON      14:42:13      00066674182TRLO0 
2803       94.50         XLON      14:54:30      00066674784TRLO0 
2967       94.50         XLON      14:54:30      00066674785TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  265422 
EQS News ID:  1706293 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1706293&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.