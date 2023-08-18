Healthcare veteran with AI expertise will be invaluable as company transitions to go-to-market phase for AI/ML platform

GEDi Cube, an AI/ML platform that combines differential molecular capabilities with multi-omic analysis to detect cancer at its earliest stage, is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr Lester Russell as Chief Medical Officer. A seasoned expert and leader in clinical medicine and digital health, Lester will be responsible for leading on clinician engagement, clinical validation, and clinical quality assurance as GEDi Cube transitions to the testing and go-to-market phase for its AI/ML platform.

"We are excited to have Lester join us at this critical juncture in the life of GEDi Cube," said Craig Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer of GEDi Cube. "His long-term experience in the healthcare sector as well as expertise in the use of technologies to improve patient outcomes will be invaluable to us as we progress our solution for early detection of cancer and other diseases using AI and machine learning tools. We look forward to working with him and we are sure he will make a positive contribution."

Lester brings over 40 years' experience in clinical medicine and 23 years in digital health with experience ranging from senior roles in technology organisations, the public sector, and several successful start-ups. In his previous role at IBM as Clinical Lead in Health Life Sciences, Systems AI, he spent two years building a new unit in artificial intelligence that focused on developing pioneering solutions.

Other experience includes senior positions in the health and life sciences units at Intel and Fujitsu. At Intel, Lester delivered multiple proof-of-concept research and development projects and assisted the sales team to achieve 150% of their target revenue. While at Fujitsu, Lester helped found a global healthcare community across the companies in the Fujitsu Group, with over 480 members.

"I am delighted and honoured to be joining the team at GEDi Cube to advance the fight against cancer and other diseases using novel technologies like artificial intelligence and cell-based therapies," said Dr Lester Russell, Chief Medical Officer of GEDi Cube. "Improved detection and monitoring of diseases such as cancer is the next major frontier in healthcare and the potential to use techniques such as machine learning to improve survival is hugely exciting.

"I am also thrilled about the planned merger of GEDi Cube and Renovaro, which will mean that their proprietary cell-based therapy can be informed and honed by the insights gained from GEDi Cube's machine learning platform. This truly represents a new and very promising method of providing a cancer vaccine that is both targeted, specific and effective in the fight against cancer, and possibly other diseases."

GEDi Cube offers a proprietary tool that analyses genetics using explainable AI (XAI) to provide early and accurate cancer diagnosis. The multi-omics platform searches for individual biomarkers that are present even in asymptomatic patients, in a process that also involves the mining of biomarker panels.

The company has both technical and clinical validation of cohorts for lung cancer. GEDi Cube has in silico validated biomarker panels for 13 types of cancer and, through its advanced AI/Machine Learning platform with access to vast amounts of big data, its data mining techniques have resulted in the development of over 2,600 proprietary biomarker panels and counting.

