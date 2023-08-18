Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 18.8.2023: Kurschance! Und warum hier heute noch rein…!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0DNCY | ISIN: US25659T1079 | Ticker-Symbol: FUO
Tradegate
18.08.23
08:00 Uhr
74,00 Euro
+3,35
+4,74 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DOLBY LABORATORIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOLBY LABORATORIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,4574,6010:49
74,4074,6010:00
PR Newswire
18.08.2023 | 00:50
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

S&P Dow Jones Indices: Dolby Laboratories Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Staar Surgical to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dolby Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will replace Staar Surgical Co. (NASD:STAA) in the S&P MidCap 400 and Staar Surgical will replace Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, August 22 . S&P 500 constituent Regency Centers Corp. (NASD: REG) will acquire Urstadt Biddle Properties in a transaction expected to close soon pending final closing conditions. Staar Surgical is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

August 22, 2023

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Dolby Laboratories

DLB

Information Technology


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Staar Surgical

STAA

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Staar Surgical

STAA

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Urstadt Biddle Properties

UBA

Real Estate

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.