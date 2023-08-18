DJ Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Aug-2023 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 2188.0652 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 157791403 CODE: LCJD LN ISIN: LU1781541252

August 18, 2023 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)