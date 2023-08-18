

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's industrial production declined in the second quarter amid contractions in both mining and quarrying and manufacturing output, provisional data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Friday.



Industrial production dropped 0.8 percent year-over-year in the second quarter, reversing a 4.2 percent growth in the first quarter.



Further, this was the first decrease since the first quarter of 2021.



The output produced in the mining and quarrying sector was 7.3 percent lower compared to last year, which was worse than the 1.9 percent drop in June.



Manufacturing production slid 1.1 percent versus a 4.8 percent rise in the prior month. Meanwhile, electricity supply segment showed a positive growth of 3.3 percent.



Secondary sector production, which combines industry and construction, decreased 1.3 percent annually in the June quarter, in contrast to a 3.6 percent expansion in the March quarter.



Data showed that construction output declined at a faster pace of 3.6 percent yearly in the second quarter, following a 1.3 percent fall in the preceding three-month period.



Industrial turnover climbed 2.1 percent in the second quarter, and construction turnover rose 0.3 percent.



In June, industrial production contracted 2.6 percent from last year, reversing a 0.1 percent slight increase in May.



