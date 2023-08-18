Ayujoy Herbals Ltd. Provides Shareholder Update

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / Ayujoy Herbals Ltd. (OTC PINK:AJOY) ("Ayujoy" or the "Company") announced a change of control earlier this year and that it would seek the support of strategic partners to assist in achieving its growth aspirations, explore the option for direct investment or potential financing alternatives, and build its brand portfolio to support potential for revenue growth.

Since announcing the change of control, Ayujoy has moved its head office to Virginia and has looked at several acquisition targets and business opportunities. The Company would like to announce its acquisition of the URL www.Interbrands.com. Ayujoy will continue towards acquiring or developing a broader portfolio of products and aligned brands.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements - This document contains forward-looking statements. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, readers should consider various factors, including the Company's ability to change its direction, its ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs, and the competitive environment of its business. These and other factors may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

