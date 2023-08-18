Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 18.8.2023: Kurschance! Und warum hier heute noch rein…!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.08.2023 | 11:02
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ayujoy Herbals Ltd. Provides Shareholder Update

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / Ayujoy Herbals Ltd. (OTC PINK:AJOY) ("Ayujoy" or the "Company") announced a change of control earlier this year and that it would seek the support of strategic partners to assist in achieving its growth aspirations, explore the option for direct investment or potential financing alternatives, and build its brand portfolio to support potential for revenue growth.

Since announcing the change of control, Ayujoy has moved its head office to Virginia and has looked at several acquisition targets and business opportunities. The Company would like to announce its acquisition of the URL www.Interbrands.com. Ayujoy will continue towards acquiring or developing a broader portfolio of products and aligned brands.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements - This document contains forward-looking statements. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, readers should consider various factors, including the Company's ability to change its direction, its ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs, and the competitive environment of its business. These and other factors may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

Contact:
ir@ayujoy.com
ir@interbrands.com
8942 Quioccasin Road, Suite 109
Henrico, VA 23229
www.interbrands.com
1-866-661-2082

Contact Information

Ron Loudoun
Secretary
ron7373@gmail.com
17788397373

SOURCE: Ayujoy Herbals Ltd.

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/775008/Ayujoy-Herbals-Ltd-Provides-Shareholder-Update

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.