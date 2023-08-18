

- BARCLAYS RAISES ASTON MARTIN PRICE TARGET TO 400 (375) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - BERENBERG RAISES AVIVA PRICE TARGET TO 493 (481) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN RAISES ITM POWER PRICE TARGET TO 68 (64) PENCE - 'SELL' - JPMORGAN RAISES HIKMA PRICE TARGET TO 2350 (2100) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - JPMORGAN RAISES TP ICAP PRICE TARGET TO 253 (252) PENCE - 'OVERWEIGHT' - RPT/RBC CUTS ITM POWER PRICE TARGET TO 250 (260) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - UBS CUTS RS GROUP TO 'NEUTRAL' (BUY) - PRICE TARGET 800 (1250) PENCE



