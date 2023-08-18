

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation moderated further in July to the lowest level in more than a year on lower energy prices, as initially estimated, the latest data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The consumer price index climbed 7.0 percent year-over-year in July, slower than the 8.0 percent increase in June. Moreover, this was the weakest inflation rate since March 2022.



That was in line with the flash data published on July 31.



Household energy prices, including fuel and heating oil, contributed less significantly to inflation than before, the agency said.



Transport costs fell 4.2 percent annually in July, linked to cheaper fuel costs. Meanwhile, the annual price growth in utility charges eased to 11.0 percent from 14.1 percent.



The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, also rose 7.0 percent annually in July after a 7.8 percent gain in the preceding month, as estimated.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI edged up 0.1 percent in July.



