YuanTech Solar Co., Ltd.: YuanTech Solar Delivered its First TOPCon Shipment to Spain

SHANGHAI, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, YuanTech Solar, a new PV manufacturer in China, announced that with excellent product quality and service, the company signed an agreement with a well-known distributor in Valencia, Spain, to supply N-type TOPCon high-efficiency photovoltaic modules.

Spain has abundant solar energy resources and Valencia is known as the "Sunshine City" in Europe. Driven by multiple factors such as advantages in light resources, low-carbon development and electricity demand, Spain is vigorously promoting the development of solar energy. According to SOLARPOWER, Spain is the largest European market with annual installation of 8.4 GW in 2022.

Considering local market characteristics and technical trends, the Spanish distributor chose 72-cell and 54-cell all-black module of TOPCon series. With advantages such as high efficiency, low degradation, low temperature coefficient, better week-light response, the modules can be applied to all kinds of distributed projects.

Mr. Antonio Vivas, CEO of the Spanish distributor, said that it is a great honor to have the opportunity to cooperate with YuanTech Solar, which has always maintained international professional standards from product quality to service. In the future, the company also hopes to cooperate with YuanTech Solar again in other Spanish PV projects that can be facilitated to achieve a win-win.

"Spain is a very important European market for us, and we will strive to seize the development opportunities of renewable energy, constantly improve product quality and services, increase market expansion efforts to serve more customers and end users." Said Mr. Xie Jian, CEO of YuanTech Solar.

About YuanTech Solar

YuanTech Solar is a technology company focusing on the R&D, manufacturing, sales and services of new-generation N-type TOPCon photovoltaic products. The company was established in January 2022, and plans to invest 1.5 billion yuan (approx. US$224 million) to build a 5GW PV module production facility in Chuzhou, Anhui Province. The company is committed to becoming a world-class clean energy provider, by adhering to a market-oriented approach and taking technological innovation as its driving force, in an effort to boost the transformation towards clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy.

