

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices traded lower on Friday and were on course to end a seven-week winning streak on worries surrounding the Chinese economy and fears of interest rates remaining higher for longer.



Benchmark Brent crude futures dropped half a percent to $83.72 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.3 percent at $80.12.



Both contracts are on track to lose over 3 percent this week, after having rallied for the past seven weeks post extended supply cuts by major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia.



Amid much uncertainty over the path of U.S. monetary policy, investors now look to next week's gathering of policymakers at Jackson Hole in Wyoming for direction.



Elsewhere in China, the world's largest crude importer, investors remain concerned about spreading debt defaults in China's property market and shadow banking industry.



China's property developer Evergrande filed for bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court, raising concerns about ripple effects.



A liquidity crisis at one of China's top asset managers Zhongzhi Enterprise Group has raised worries of a contagion risk to the financial sector.



