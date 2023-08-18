Anzeige
PR Newswire
18.08.2023 | 12:18
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 18

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC

HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

On 17 August 2023, Sonya Rogerson acquired 2,900 ordinary shares in Invesco Asia Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £3.22 per share.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Sonya Rogerson

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Detailsoftheissuer oremissionallowancemarketparticipant

a)

Name

Invesco Asia Trust plc

b)

LEI

549300YM9USHRKIET173

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s)

Transaction summary table

Date of Transaction

Financial Instrument

Identification Code

Place of Transaction

Currency

2023-08-17

Ordinary shares of 10p each

GB0004535307

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

GBP - British Pounds

Nature of Transaction:

Purchase of Shares

Price

Volume

Total

3.22

2,900

9,338.00

Aggregated

3.22

2,900

9,338.00

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers/James Poole

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

020 7543 3591

18 August 2023


