Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 18
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC
HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.
On 17 August 2023, Sonya Rogerson acquired 2,900 ordinary shares in Invesco Asia Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £3.22 per share.
The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Sonya Rogerson
2
Reason for thenotification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer oremissionallowancemarketparticipant
a)
Name
Invesco Asia Trust plc
b)
LEI
549300YM9USHRKIET173
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s)
Transaction summary table
For further information, please contact:
Naomi Rogers/James Poole
For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
020 7543 3591
18 August 2023