Invesco Asia Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 18

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

INVESCO ASIA TRUST PLC

HEADLINE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities.

On 17 August 2023, Sonya Rogerson acquired 2,900 ordinary shares in Invesco Asia Trust plc. The shares were acquired at a price of £3.22 per share.

The following disclosure is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sonya Rogerson 2 Reason for thenotification a) Position/status Non-executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Detailsoftheissuer oremissionallowancemarketparticipant a) Name Invesco Asia Trust plc b) LEI 549300YM9USHRKIET173 4 Detailsofthetransaction(s) Transaction summary table Date of Transaction Financial Instrument Identification Code Place of Transaction Currency 2023-08-17 Ordinary shares of 10p each GB0004535307 London Stock Exchange (XLON) GBP - British Pounds Nature of Transaction: Purchase of Shares Price Volume Total 3.22 2,900 9,338.00 Aggregated 3.22 2,900 9,338.00

For further information, please contact:

Naomi Rogers/James Poole

For and on behalf of

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

020 7543 3591

18 August 2023