OKX and Manchester City Celebrate Sleeve Partnership with AI-Generated 'Year 3000' Murals in Manchester Ahead of 2023-24 Home Opener

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company and Manchester City's official sleeve partner, is proud to announce that it has transformed the passion of Manchester City fans into futuristic AI-generated murals that will adorn the streets of Manchester to celebrate the first home game of the season on August 19, 2023.

OKX invited Manchester City fans from across the globe to envision what football will look like in the year 3000. Their answers were then plugged into an AI image generator to transform their visions into reality.

The result is two mural designs, one for the men's and one for the women's team, that capture the essence of Manchester City's rich history while projecting the club into a futuristic realm.

Haider Rafique, CMO at OKX, said: "This is the first time we've used a combination of community voting and AI-generated images to create something special with Manchester City fans. We can't wait to see how Cityzens react when they see the art around the city celebrating their favourite team and athletes. From the beginning of our partnership we've always said that we're here to supercharge the fan experience. I hope that, with these new installations, Manchester City fans see that we have delivered on our promise."

As the Manchester City team prepares to hit the pitch for the first home match of the season, they will wear the new 23/24 match shirt, featuring the OKX sleeve branding. This marks the convergence of sports, technology, and fan engagement, symbolising the connection between the club and its supporters.

OKX was announced as Manchester City's Official Sleeve Partner for the men's and women's first teams in a new multi-year agreement on June 30, 2023. As part of the expanded deal, the OKX brand will feature on the left sleeve of both the men's and women's first team match kits while retaining its position on the left sleeve of the first team training kits.

OKX's partnership with Manchester City began in March 2022, first expanding in July 2022 when OKX became the Club's Official Training Kit Partner for the 2022/23 season. To date, the partnership has helped introduce the brand to millions of football fans around the world through innovative Web3 experiences like the OKX Collective , through which fans can get up-close-and-personal with their favourite Manchester City players.

The murals will be viewable for four weeks until September 14, 2023.

About OKX

OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of trading and Web3. Its leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

About Manchester City Football Club:

Manchester City FC is an English Premier League club initially founded in 1880 as St Mark's West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894 and has since then gone onto win the UEFA Champions League, European Cup Winners' Cup, nine League Championship titles, seven FA Cups and eight League Cups. Manchester City FC is one of 13 clubs comprising the City Football Group.

Under manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most highly-decorated managers in world football, the Club plays its domestic and UEFA Champions League home fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, a spectacular 53,500 seat arena that City have called home since 2003. Today, the stadium sits on the wider Etihad Campus, which also encompasses the City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance training and youth development facility located in the heart of East Manchester. Featuring a 7,000 capacity Academy Stadium, the City Football Academy is also where Manchester City Women's Football Club and the Elite Development Squad train on a daily basis and play their competitive home games.

