Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 18.8.2023: Kurschance! Und warum hier heute noch rein…!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DRWD | ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 | Ticker-Symbol: 6P9
Frankfurt
18.08.23
09:28 Uhr
2,800 Euro
+0,160
+6,06 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7802,84013:41
Dow Jones News
18.08.2023 | 12:37
180 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Ports Holding PLC: Issue of new Ordinary Shares under the LTIP

DJ Issue of new Ordinary Shares under the LTIP 

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) 
Issue of new Ordinary Shares under the LTIP 
18-Aug-2023 / 11:05 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
For immediate release    18 AUGUST 2023 
Global Ports Holding PLC 
("GPH" or the "Company") 
Issue of new Ordinary Shares under the LTIP 
 
GPH today announces the issue of 66,600 new ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each (the "LTIP Shares") in the capital of the 
Company at an issue price equal to nominal value (the "Issue Price") under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan (" 
LTIP") (the "LTIP Share Issuance") as previously announced on 14 July 2023. 
The table below sets out PDMR participation in the LTIP Share Issuance. The notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR 
can be found at the end of this announcement. 
PDMR        Number of Shares acquired under LTIP 
Stephen Xuereb   12,000 
Ece Gürsoy     12,000 
Javier Rodriguez   4,200 
Michael John Maura  4,200 
Aziz Güngör     4,200

Applications will be made for the LTIP Shares to be admitted to the standard listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc. It is expected that admission of the LTIP Shares ("Admission") will take place at or around 8.00 a.m. (London time) on or around 23 August 2023 (or such later date or time as the Company may decide).

Following Admission, the Company will have 68,038,008 ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each in issue, of which the LTIP Shares will represent approximately 0.098%. GPH does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury and therefore the total number of ordinary shares in the Company with voting rights will be 68,038,008. This figure may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, GPH under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

-- The person responsible for releasing this announcement is Alison Chilcott, Company Secretary

-- For further information:

-- Global Ports Holding PLC Tel: 020 3911 2315

-- Alison Chilcott, Company Secretary

-- Martin Brown, Investor Relations Director

-- Website: www.globalportsholding.com/investors/ Background note GPH is the world's largest cruise port operator with an established presence in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Asia-Pacific regions, including extensive commercial port operations in Montenegro. GPH was established in 2004 as an international port operator and is the world's largest independent cruise port operator. GPH together with its affiliate companies (the "Group") hold a unique position in the cruise port landscape, and positioned as the world's leading cruise port brand, with an integrated network of cruise ports serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts and mega-yachts. GPH operates 27 cruise ports in 14 countries and continues to grow steadily, and provides services to over 15 million passengers reaching a market share of 29% in the Mediterranean annually. The Group also has a commercial port operation which specialises in container and general cargo handling. Prior to the LTIP Share Issuance, GPH was 66.3% owned directly or through Global Ports Holding B.V., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Global Yatirim Holding A.S. ("GIH"). GIH is listed on Borsa Istanbul (BIST) under the ticker "GLYHO".

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities 
(a)      Name                     Stephen Xuereb 
2       Reason for the notification 
(a)      Position/status                Chief Operating Officer of GPH 
(b)      Initial notification /Amendment        Initial 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
(a)      Name                     Global Ports Holding PLC 
(b)      LEI                      213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                              Ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type 
       of instrument 
(a) 
       Identification code 
 
                              ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 
(b)      Nature of the transaction           Acquisition of 12,000 new ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each 
                              awarded under the LTIP 
                              Prices(s)    Volume(s) 
(c)      Price(s) and volume(s)            GBP0.01 per share 12,000 ordinary shares

(d) Aggregated Information, Aggregated volume, N/A

Prices

(e) Date of the transaction 18 August 2023 (UK timezone)

(f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

1                   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities 
(a)                  Name                    Ece Gürsoy 
2                   Reason for the notification 
(a)                  Position/status               Chief Legal Officer of GPH 
(b)                  Initial notification /Amendment       Initial 
3                   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, 
                    auctioneer or auction monitor 
(a)                  Name                    Global Ports Holding PLC 
(b)                  LEI                     213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
                    Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of 
4                   instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place 
                    where transactions have been conducted 
                                          Ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each 
                    Description of the financial instrument, 
                    type of instrument 
(a) 
                    Identification code 
                                          ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 
                                          Acquisition of 12,000 new ordinary 
(b)                  Nature of the transaction          shares of GBP0.01 each awarded under 
                                          the LTIP 
                                          Prices(s)   Volume(s) 
                                          GBP0.01 per   12,000 ordinary 
(c)                  Price(s) and volume(s)           share     shares

(d) Aggregated Information, Aggregated N/A

volume, Prices

(e) Date of the transaction 18 August 2023 (UK timezone)

(f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

(a) Name Javier Rodriguez

2 Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status Regional Director, West Med & Asia

(b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

(a) Name Global Ports Holding PLC

(b) LEI 213800BMNG6351VR5X06

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

4 instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

(a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390

Acquisition of 4,200 new ordinary

(b) Nature of the transaction shares of GBP0.01 each awarded under the

LTIP 

Prices(s)    Volume(s) 
(c)            Price(s) and volume(s)         GBP0.01 per share 4,200 ordinary shares

(d) Aggregated Information, Aggregated N/A

volume, Prices

(e) Date of the transaction 18 August 2023 (UK timezone)

(f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

(a) Name Michael John Maura

2 Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status Regional Director, Americas

(b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

(a) Name Global Ports Holding PLC

(b) LEI 213800BMNG6351VR5X06

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

4 instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

(a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390

(b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 4,200 new ordinary shares

of GBP0.01 each awarded under the LTIP 

Prices(s)    Volume(s) 
(c)        Price(s) and volume(s)        GBP0.01 per share 4,200 ordinary shares

(d) Aggregated Information, Aggregated N/A

volume, Prices

(e) Date of the transaction 18 August 2023 (UK timezone)

(f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities

(a) Name Aziz Güngör

2 Reason for the notification

(a) Position/status Regional Director, East Med

(b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction

platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a) Name Global Ports Holding PLC

(b) LEI 213800BMNG6351VR5X06

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of

4 instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place

where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of GBP0.01 each

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

(a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390

(b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 4,200 new ordinary shares

of GBP0.01 each awarded under the LTIP 

Prices(s)    Volume(s) 
(c)    Price(s) and volume(s)      GBP0.01 per share 4,200 ordinary shares

(d) Aggregated Information, N/A

Aggregated volume, Prices

(e) Date of the transaction 18 August 2023 (UK timezone)

(f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     GPH 
LEI Code:   213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.: 265718 
EQS News ID:  1707017 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1707017&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2023 06:06 ET (10:06 GMT)

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.