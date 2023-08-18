Open Education: Open English Partners With Soccer Star Richarlison as Student and Ambassador in a R$ 2 Million Initiative That Will Donate English Courses to Underprivileged Youth in Brazil

This initiative is the largest social action undertaken by the online English teaching platform in Brazil.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / Open English, global leader in online English education in Latin America and the US Hispanic market, has chosen Richarlison, player number 9 of the Brazilian national team and striker for Tottenham Hotspurs, as its ambassador and new student. Known as "Pombo," Richarlison will continue his language-learning journey with Open English. The collaboration will also provide English language-learning opportunities to disadvantaged youth in Brazil.

Richarlison, new Open English ambassador in Brazil, and Andres Moreno, company CEO and Founder

The partnership between soccer player Richarlison and Open English aims to boost educational inclusion and promote development opportunities for individuals who would otherwise not have access to foreign language learning in Brazil.





As an ambassador, Richarlison chose two organizations to be beneficiaries: Gerando Falcões, a social development ecosystem that operates as a network to accelerate the impact power leaders have delivering education, promoting economic development, and citizenship services in Brazilian favelas; and young players from the hometown football team of the player Nova Venécia, in Espírito Santo. In total, complete English courses from Open English will be donated, representing an investment of 2 million Brazilian reais.

Open English chose Richarlison as an ambassador for two main reasons: first, because the player is genuinely learning English to achieve better results in his career, and second, due to his commitment to causes and issues that impact society. Currently, he serves as an ambassador for USP Vida, a research program at the University of São Paulo that has raised over R$20 million for research related to the fight against Covid, as well as an ambassador for the Hospital de Amor de Barretos, and collaborates with the preservation organization Onçafari in Pantanal.

Through this initiative, Open English aims to boost educational inclusion and promote development opportunities for individuals who would otherwise not have access to foreign language learning. "We are thrilled about this partnership with Richarlison and the opportunity to work with Gerando Falcões and Associação Nova Venécia," said Andrés Moreno, Founder and CEO of Open English. "We believe that access to quality education is a powerful catalyst for positive changes in people's lives. Our purpose as a company is to empower students with the skills they need to succeed in their goals and lead better lives. We transform lives through education," he added.

As the digital campaign ambassador, Richarlison will share his personal experience with language learning and the importance of this knowledge in his professional and personal life. "When I was a boy, I didn't have the opportunity to study English. And only I know how much I missed that when I came to play in Europe. For several years, I relied on my teammates and interpreters to understand what they were saying to me, both on and off the field. That's why I am very happy with this partnership with Open English because, in addition to continuing my learning with a school that is a reference in the market, I will be able to provide the opportunity to study a new language to many underprivileged Brazilian youth. I know this makes a significant difference, not just for them to get a good job but mainly so they don't go through the same difficulties I went through", Richarlison explains.

Open English has been operating in Brazil since 2011 and in Latin America for 16 years, with over 2 million students enrolled to date on their online english courses. The company is revolutionizing the traditional language learning market with its proprietary technology platform, providing unlimited access 24/7 to live classes with native teachers. It has continued its international expansion to Spain, Turkey, India, and Vietnam. Besides Brazil and Latin America, Open English also serves the Hispanic market in the USA. The company offers personalized learning solutions for businesses (Open English Business), children (Open English Junior), and digital skills development (NextU).

For more information about Open English, visit their website: https://www.openenglish.com.br/

About Open English

Open English is the leading English-learning platform in the Latin American and Hispanic markets in the United States, with over 2 million enrolled students to date. The company is revolutionizing the traditional language learning market with its proprietary technology platform, providing unlimited access 24/7 to live classes with native teachers. Open Education, the parent company of Open English, offers personalized learning solutions for businesses (Open English Business), children (Open English Junior), and digital skills development (NextU). Open English has also expanded its business with Open Mundo, a new online language learning platform that offers live classes in French, Italian, Spanish, and Portuguese. The company is headquartered in Miami and has offices in Mexico City, Bogotá, Buenos Aires, Istanbul, Bangalore, and São Paulo.

Contact Information

Thais Oliveira

VP, Brand Marketing

press@openenglish.com

SOURCE: Open Education

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/775081/Open-English-Partners-With-Soccer-Star-Richarlison-as-Student-and-Ambassador-in-a-R-2-Million-Initiative-That-Will-Donate-English-Courses-to-Underprivileged-Youth-in-Brazil