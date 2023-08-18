GUANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XPeng Inc. ("XPENG" or the "Company," NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023.
Operational and Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
2023Q2
2023Q1
2022Q4
2022Q3
2022Q2
2022Q1
Total deliveries
23,205
18,230
22,204
29,570
34,422
34,561
- Total deliveries of vehicles were 23,205 for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 27.3% from 18,230 for the first quarter of 2023.
- XPENG's physical sales network had a total of 411 stores as of June 30, 2023.
- XPENG self-operated charging station network reached 1,024 stations, including 824 XPENG self-operated supercharging stations and 200 destination charging stations as of June 30, 2023.
- Total revenues were RMB5.06 billion (US$0.70 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 31.9% from the same period of 2022, and an increase of 25.5% from the first quarter of 2023.
- Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB4.42 billion (US$0.61 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 36.2% from the same period of 2022, and an increase of 25.9% from the first quarter of 2023.
- Gross margin was negative 3.9% for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 10.9% for the same period of 2022 and 1.7% for the first quarter of 2023.
- Vehicle margin, which is gross profit or loss of vehicle sales as a percentage of vehicle sales revenue, was negative 8.6% for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 9.1% for the same period of 2022 and negative 2.5% for the first quarter of 2023.
- Net loss was RMB2.80 billion (US$0.39 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.70 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.34 billion for the first quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net loss was RMB2.67 billion (US$0.37 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.46 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.21 billion for the first quarter of 2023.
- Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB2.80 billion (US$0.39 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.70 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.34 billion for the first quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB2.67 billion (US$0.37 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.46 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.21 billion for the first quarter of 2023.
- Basic and diluted net loss per American depositary share (ADS) were both RMB3.25 (US$0.45) and basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both RMB1.63 (US$0.22) for the second quarter of 2023. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.
- Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB3.10 (US$0.43) and non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both RMB1.55 (US$0.21) for the second quarter of 2023.
- Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits were RMB33.74 billion (US$4.65 billion) as of June 30, 2023, compared with RMB38.25 billion as of December 31, 2022. Time deposits include restricted short-term deposits, short-term deposits, restricted long-term deposits, current portion and non-current portion of long-term deposits.
Key Financial Results
(in RMB billions, except for percentage)
For the Three Months Ended
% Changei
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2023
2023
2022
YoY
QoQ
Vehicle sales
4.42
3.51
6.94
-36.2%
25.9%
Vehicle margin
-8.6%
-2.5%
9.1%
-17.7pts
-6.1pts
Total revenues
5.06
4.03
7.44
-31.9%
25.5%
Gross (loss) profit
(0.20)
0.07
0.81
-124.4%
-394.5%
Gross margin
-3.9%
1.7%
10.9%
-14.8pts
-5.6pts
Net loss
2.80
2.34
2.70
3.8%
20.0%
Non-GAAP net loss
2.67
2.21
2.46
8.3%
20.7%
Net loss attributable to ordinary
2.80
2.34
2.70
3.8%
20.0%
Non-GAAP net loss attributable
2.67
2.21
2.46
8.3%
20.7%
Comprehensive loss attributable
1.93
2.58
0.78
147.8%
-25.3%
i Except for vehicle margin and gross margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented
Management Commentary
"XPENG G6, our first strategic model built on SEPA 2.0, has quickly become one of the best-selling models following its official launch in June, turbocharging our sales growth momentum. I believe the success of the G6 is just the beginning and moving forward, a wider range of SEPA2.0-enabled models will be brought to our customers," said Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPENG. "Along with our unwavering commitment to advancing technology innovation over the past 9 years since our establishment, we've created meaningful breakthroughs in commercializing our industry-leading full-stack EV platform and smart technologies, both developed in-house. This is clearly evidenced by the increasing ADAS adoption among our customers and our strategic partnership with Volkswagen, a world-leading carmaker."
"Benefitting from the new products and supported by more efficient sales channels, our vehicle deliveries have posted sequential growth for six consecutive months," said Dr. Hongdi Brian Gu, Honorary Vice Chairman and Co-President of XPENG. "With the G6 and other new products accelerating sales growth, we expect gross margin to gradually recover while operating efficiency continues to improve and free cash flow to substantially improve."
Recent Developments
Deliveries in July 2023
- Total deliveries were 11,008 vehicles in July 2023.
- As of July 31, 2023, year-to-date total deliveries were 52,443 vehicles.
Appointment of Vice President
Mr. Jiaming Wu ("Mr. Wu") has been appointed as the vice president of finance and accounting of the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Wu served as the vice president and chief financial officer of SAIC-GM-Wuling Automotive Co., Ltd. from July 2022 to May 2023. Mr. Wu served as the vice president and chief financial officer of PT SGMW Motor Indonesia from July 2019 to June 2022. From April 2017 to June 2019, Mr. Wu worked as a finance manager at the US headquarters of General Motors Company. From July 2012 to March 2017, Mr. Wu worked as a regional finance manager at General Motors International Operations (GMIO). Mr. Wu received his master's degree in business administration from Yale University in 2012, and his bachelor's degree in economics from Shanghai University of International Business and Economics in 2006.
Launch of the G6
On June 29, 2023, XPENG announced the official launch of its G6 Ultra Smart Coupe SUV, the Company's inaugural model based on its next-generation technology architecture, SEPA2.0, in China. Deliveries of the G6 commenced in July 2023 for customers in China.
Forming Strategic Partnership with the Volkswagen Group
On July 26, 2023, XPENG and the Volkswagen Group ("Volkswagen") entered into a framework agreement on strategic technical collaboration and a share purchase agreement for a strategic minority investment by Volkswagen in the Company for an expected total consideration of approximately US$700 million in cash. For details, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated July 26, 2023.
Unaudited Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
Total revenues were RMB5.06 billion (US$0.70 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 31.9% from RMB7.44 billion for the same period of 2022 and an increase of 25.5% from RMB4.03 billion for the first quarter of 2023.
Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB4.42 billion (US$0.61 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 36.2% from the same period of 2022, and an increase of 25.9% from the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to lower vehicle deliveries and discontinuation of new energy vehicle subsidy, while the quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly due to higher vehicle deliveries of the P7i.
Revenues from services and others were RMB0.64 billion (US$0.09 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 28.2% from RMB0.50 billion for the same period of 2022 and an increase of 22.8% from RMB0.52 billion for the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly attributable to the increase of parts and services sales, which was in line with higher accumulated vehicle sales.
Cost of sales was RMB5.26 billion (US$0.73 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 20.6% from RMB6.63 billion for the same period of 2022 and an increase of 32.6% from RMB3.97 billion for the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year decrease and the quarter-over-quarter increase were mainly in line with vehicle deliveries as described above. Additionally, for the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded the inventory write-downs and losses on inventory purchase commitments amounting to RMB0.20 billion related to the model G3i as management lowered its forecasted sales due to stronger-than-expected market demands for newly launched vehicle models, resulting in the quarter-over-quarter increase.
Gross margin was negative 3.9% for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 10.9% for the same period of 2022 and 1.7% for the first quarter of 2023.
Vehicle margin was negative 8.6% for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 9.1% for the same period of 2022 and negative 2.5% for the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter decreases were explained by (i) the inventory write-downs and losses on inventory purchase commitments related to the G3i, with a negative impact of 4.5 percentage points on vehicle margin for the second quarter of 2023, and (ii) increased sales promotions, and the expiry of new energy vehicle subsidies mentioned above.
Research and development expenses were RMB1.37 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 8.1% from RMB1.26 billion for the same period of 2022 and an increase of 5.5% from RMB1.30 billion for the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly due to higher expenses related to the development of new vehicle models as the Company expanded its product portfolio to support future growth.
Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB1.54 billion (US$0.21 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 7.3% from RMB1.66 billion for the same period of 2022 and an increase of 11.3% from RMB1.39 billion for the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to the reduction in commission paid to the franchised stores and lower marketing and advertising expenses. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly resulting from higher marketing and advertising expenses to support new product launches.
Loss from operations was RMB3.09 billion (US$0.43 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.09 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.59 billion for the first quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB2.96 billion (US$0.41 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1.85 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.46 billion for the first quarter of 2023.
Net loss was RMB2.80 billion (US$0.39 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.70 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.34 billion for the first quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP net loss, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB2.67 billion (US$0.37 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.46 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.21 billion for the first quarter of 2023.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB2.80 billion (US$0.39 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.70 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.34 billion for the first quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB2.67 billion (US$0.37 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.46 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.21 billion for the first quarter of 2023.
Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB3.25 (US$0.45) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB3.16 for the second quarter of 2022 and RMB2.71 for the first quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB3.10 (US$0.43) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.88 for the second quarter of 2022 and RMB2.57 for the first quarter of 2023.
Balance Sheets
As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits of RMB33.74 billion (US$4.65 billion), compared with RMB38.25 billion as of December 31, 2022 and RMB34.12 billion as of March 31, 2023.
Business Outlook
For the third quarter of 2023, the Company expects:
- Deliveries of vehicles to be between 39,000 and 41,000, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 31.9% to 38.7%.
- Total revenues to be between RMB8.5 billion and RMB9.0 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 24.6% to 31.9%.
The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, and customer demand, which are all subject to change.
Conference Call
The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 18, 2023 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 18, 2023).
For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration process and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.
Event Title:
XPENG Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
Pre-registration link:
https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10032444-7wgtf6.html
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.xiaopeng.com.
A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately an hour after the conclusion of the call until August 25, 2023, by dialing the following telephone numbers:
United States:
+1-855-883-1031
International:
+61-7-3107-6325
Hong Kong, China:
800-930-639
Mainland China:
400-120-9216
Replay Access Code:
10032444
About XPENG
XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company's Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://heyXPENG.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic loss per weighted average number of ordinary shares and non-GAAP basic loss per ADS, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth in this announcement.
Exchange Rate Information
This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 30, 2023, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPENG's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPENG's goal and strategies; XPENG's expansion plans; XPENG's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China's EV market; XPENG's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPENG's expectations regarding its relationships with customers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPENG's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and XPENG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
XPENG INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)
December 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2023
2023
RMB
RMB
US$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
14,607,774
11,010,447
1,518,410
Restricted cash
106,272
675,872
93,207
Short-term deposits
14,921,688
11,220,840
1,547,425
Restricted short-term deposits
-
1,010,000
139,285
Short-term investments
1,262,129
462,598
63,795
Long-term deposits, current portion
427,466
4,887,318
673,992
Accounts and notes receivable, net
3,872,846
3,593,413
495,554
Installment payment receivables, net, current portion
1,294,665
1,533,143
211,430
Inventory
4,521,373
3,572,087
492,613
Amounts due from related parties
47,124
25,562
3,525
Prepayments and other current assets
2,466,084
2,364,098
326,026
Total current assets
43,527,421
40,355,378
5,565,262
Non-current assets
Long-term deposits
6,926,450
3,927,324
541,603
Restricted long-term deposits
-
550,000
75,848
Property, plant and equipment, net
10,606,745
11,364,376
1,567,219
Right-of-use assets
1,954,618
1,776,965
245,055
Intangible assets, net
1,042,972
1,085,643
149,717
Land use rights, net
2,747,854
2,811,804
387,766
Installment payment receivables, net
2,188,643
2,262,552
312,020
Long-term investments
2,295,032
2,455,199
338,587
Other non-current assets
201,271
95,423
13,159
Total non-current assets
27,963,585
26,329,286
3,630,974
Total assets
71,491,006
66,684,664
9,196,236
XPENG INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)
December 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2023
2023
RMB
RMB
US$
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
2,419,210
4,259,210
587,372
Accounts and notes payable
14,222,856
11,306,075
1,559,179
Amount due to related parties
91,111
30,468
4,202
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
490,811
450,129
62,076
Finance lease liabilities, current portion
128,279
98,997
13,652
Deferred revenue, current portion
389,243
429,348
59,210
Long-term borrowings, current portion
761,859
622,607
85,861
Accruals and other liabilities
5,583,829
6,203,300
855,474
Income taxes payable
27,655
32,289
4,453
Total current liabilities
24,114,853
23,432,423
3,231,479
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
4,613,057
5,388,395
743,094
Operating lease liabilities
1,854,576
1,731,421
238,774
Finance lease liabilities
797,743
802,685
110,695
Deferred revenue
694,006
698,206
96,287
Other non-current liabilities
2,506,106
1,958,571
270,099
Total non-current liabilities
10,465,488
10,579,278
1,458,949
Total liabilities
34,580,341
34,011,701
4,690,428
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Class A Ordinary shares
92
92
13
Class B Ordinary shares
21
21
3
Additional paid-in capital
60,691,019
60,950,227
8,405,421
Statutory and other reserves
6,425
18,812
2,594
Accumulated deficit
(25,330,916
)
(30,472,526
)
(4,202,354
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
1,544,024
2,176,337
300,131
Total shareholders' equity
36,910,665
32,672,963
4,505,808
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
71,491,006
66,684,664
9,196,236
XPENG INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2023
2023
2023
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Revenues
Vehicle sales
6,938,497
3,513,767
4,424,537
610,172
Services and others
497,848
519,653
638,159
88,006
Total revenues
7,436,345
4,033,420
5,062,696
698,178
Cost of sales
Vehicle sales
(6,309,727
)
(3,600,529
)
(4,804,535
)
(662,576
)
Services and others
(317,258
)
(365,859
)
(455,552
)
(62,823
)
Total cost of sales
(6,626,985
)
(3,966,388
)
(5,260,087
)
(725,399
)
Gross profit (loss)
809,360
67,032
(197,391
)
(27,221
)
Operating expenses
Research and development expenses
(1,264,959
)
(1,295,854
)
(1,367,107
)
(188,533
)
Selling, general and administrative
(1,664,513
)
(1,386,620
)
(1,543,625
)
(212,876
)
Total operating expenses
(2,929,472
)
(2,682,474
)
(2,910,732
)
(401,409
)
Other income, net
29,328
30,065
17,940
2,474
Loss from operations
(2,090,784
)
(2,585,377
)
(3,090,183
)
(426,156
)
Interest income
267,506
299,741
303,637
41,873
Interest expense
(22,311
)
(62,667
)
(67,007
)
(9,241
)
Fair value gain on derivative assets or
84,211
-
-
-
Fair value gain (loss) on long-term
15,869
8,440
(38,704
)
(5,338
)
Exchange (loss) gain from foreign currency
(938,327
)
2,083
42,663
5,883
Other non-operating (loss) income, net
(1,948
)
6,002
4,286
591
Loss before income tax expenses and
(2,685,784
)
(2,331,778
)
(2,845,308
)
(392,388
)
Income tax expenses
(11,735
)
(6,157
)
(8,217
)
(1,133
)
Share of results of equity method investees
(3,363
)
977
48,873
6,740
Net loss
(2,700,882
)
(2,336,958
)
(2,804,652
)
(386,781
)
Net loss attributable to ordinary
(2,700,882
)
(2,336,958
)
(2,804,652
)
(386,781
)
XPENG INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF
(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2023
2023
2023
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Net loss
(2,700,882
)
(2,336,958
)
(2,804,652
)
(386,781
)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Foreign currency translation adjustment, net
1,922,801
(243,953
)
876,266
120,843
Total comprehensive loss
(778,081
)
(2,580,911
)
(1,928,386
)
(265,938
)
Comprehensive loss attributable to
(778,081
)
(2,580,911
)
(1,928,386
)
(265,938
)
Weighted average number of ordinary
Basic and diluted
1,708,557,461
1,722,080,453
1,723,369,664
1,723,369,664
Net loss per ordinary share attributable
Basic and diluted
(1.58
)
(1.36
)
(1.63
)
(0.22
)
Weighted average number of ADS used
Basic and diluted
854,278,731
861,040,227
861,684,832
861,684,832
Net loss per ADS attributable to
ordinary shareholders
Basic and diluted
(3.16
)
(2.71
)
(3.25
)
(0.45
)
XPENG INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP
(All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
2022
2023
2023
2023
RMB
RMB
RMB
US$
Loss from operations
(2,090,784)
(2,585,377)
(3,090,183)
(426,156)
Share-based compensation expenses
236,469
124,638
134,570
18,558
Non-GAAP loss from operations
(1,854,315)
(2,460,739)
(2,955,613)
(407,598)
Net loss
(2,700,882)
(2,336,958)
(2,804,652)
(386,781)
Share-based compensation expenses
236,469
124,638
134,570
18,558
Non-GAAP net loss
(2,464,413)
(2,212,320)
(2,670,082)
(368,223)
Net loss attributable to ordinary
(2,700,882)
(2,336,958)
(2,804,652)
(386,781)
Share-based compensation expenses
236,469
124,638
134,570
18,558
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to
(2,464,413)
(2,212,320)
(2,670,082)
(368,223)
Weighted average number of
Basic and diluted
1,708,557,461
1,722,080,453
1,723,369,664
1,723,369,664
Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary
Basic and diluted
(1.44)
(1.28)
(1.55)
(0.21)
Weighted average number of ADS
Basic and diluted
854,278,731
861,040,227
861,684,832
861,684,832
Non-GAAP net loss per ADS
Basic and diluted
(2.88)
(2.57)
(3.10)
(0.43)
