GUANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XPeng Inc. ("XPENG" or the "Company," NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle ("Smart EV") company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

Operational and Financial Highlights for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

2023Q2 2023Q1 2022Q4 2022Q3 2022Q2 2022Q1 Total deliveries 23,205 18,230 22,204 29,570 34,422 34,561

Total deliveries of vehicles were 23,205 for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 27.3% from 18,230 for the first quarter of 2023.

were 23,205 for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 27.3% from 18,230 for the first quarter of 2023. XPENG's physical sales network had a total of 411 stores as of June 30, 2023.

had a total of 411 stores as of June 30, 2023. XPENG self-operated charging station network reached 1,024 stations, including 824 XPENG self-operated supercharging stations and 200 destination charging stations as of June 30, 2023.

reached 1,024 stations, including 824 XPENG self-operated supercharging stations and 200 destination charging stations as of June 30, 2023. Total revenues were RMB5.06 billion (US$0.70 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 31.9% from the same period of 2022, and an increase of 25.5% from the first quarter of 2023.

were RMB5.06 billion (US$0.70 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 31.9% from the same period of 2022, and an increase of 25.5% from the first quarter of 2023. Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB4.42 billion (US$0.61 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 36.2% from the same period of 2022, and an increase of 25.9% from the first quarter of 2023.

were RMB4.42 billion (US$0.61 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 36.2% from the same period of 2022, and an increase of 25.9% from the first quarter of 2023. Gross margin was negative 3.9% for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 10.9% for the same period of 2022 and 1.7% for the first quarter of 2023.

was negative 3.9% for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 10.9% for the same period of 2022 and 1.7% for the first quarter of 2023. Vehicle margin , which is gross profit or loss of vehicle sales as a percentage of vehicle sales revenue, was negative 8.6% for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 9.1% for the same period of 2022 and negative 2.5% for the first quarter of 2023.

, which is gross profit or loss of vehicle sales as a percentage of vehicle sales revenue, was negative 8.6% for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 9.1% for the same period of 2022 and negative 2.5% for the first quarter of 2023. Net loss was RMB2.80 billion (US$0.39 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.70 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.34 billion for the first quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net loss was RMB2.67 billion (US$0.37 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.46 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.21 billion for the first quarter of 2023.

was RMB2.80 billion (US$0.39 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.70 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.34 billion for the first quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, was RMB2.67 billion (US$0.37 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.46 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.21 billion for the first quarter of 2023. Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB2.80 billion (US$0.39 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.70 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.34 billion for the first quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB2.67 billion (US$0.37 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.46 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.21 billion for the first quarter of 2023.

was RMB2.80 billion (US$0.39 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.70 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.34 billion for the first quarter of 2023. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, was RMB2.67 billion (US$0.37 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.46 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.21 billion for the first quarter of 2023. Basic and diluted net loss per American depositary share (ADS) were both RMB3.25 (US$0.45) and basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both RMB1.63 (US$0.22) for the second quarter of 2023. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares.

were both RMB3.25 (US$0.45) and were both RMB1.63 (US$0.22) for the second quarter of 2023. Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB3.10 (US$0.43) and non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ordinary share were both RMB1.55 (US$0.21) for the second quarter of 2023.

were both RMB3.10 (US$0.43) and were both RMB1.55 (US$0.21) for the second quarter of 2023. Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits were RMB33.74 billion (US$4.65 billion) as of June 30, 2023, compared with RMB38.25 billion as of December 31, 2022. Time deposits include restricted short-term deposits, short-term deposits, restricted long-term deposits, current portion and non-current portion of long-term deposits.

Key Financial Results (in RMB billions, except for percentage) For the Three Months Ended % Changei June 30, March 31, June 30, 2023 2023 2022 YoY QoQ Vehicle sales 4.42 3.51 6.94 -36.2% 25.9% Vehicle margin -8.6% -2.5% 9.1% -17.7pts -6.1pts Total revenues 5.06 4.03 7.44 -31.9% 25.5% Gross (loss) profit (0.20) 0.07 0.81 -124.4% -394.5% Gross margin -3.9% 1.7% 10.9% -14.8pts -5.6pts Net loss 2.80 2.34 2.70 3.8% 20.0% Non-GAAP net loss 2.67 2.21 2.46 8.3% 20.7% Net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders 2.80 2.34 2.70 3.8% 20.0% Non-GAAP net loss attributable

to ordinary shareholders 2.67 2.21 2.46 8.3% 20.7% Comprehensive loss attributable

to ordinary shareholders 1.93 2.58 0.78 147.8% -25.3%

i Except for vehicle margin and gross margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented

Management Commentary

"XPENG G6, our first strategic model built on SEPA 2.0, has quickly become one of the best-selling models following its official launch in June, turbocharging our sales growth momentum. I believe the success of the G6 is just the beginning and moving forward, a wider range of SEPA2.0-enabled models will be brought to our customers," said Mr. He Xiaopeng, Chairman and CEO of XPENG. "Along with our unwavering commitment to advancing technology innovation over the past 9 years since our establishment, we've created meaningful breakthroughs in commercializing our industry-leading full-stack EV platform and smart technologies, both developed in-house. This is clearly evidenced by the increasing ADAS adoption among our customers and our strategic partnership with Volkswagen, a world-leading carmaker."

"Benefitting from the new products and supported by more efficient sales channels, our vehicle deliveries have posted sequential growth for six consecutive months," said Dr. Hongdi Brian Gu, Honorary Vice Chairman and Co-President of XPENG. "With the G6 and other new products accelerating sales growth, we expect gross margin to gradually recover while operating efficiency continues to improve and free cash flow to substantially improve."

Recent Developments

Deliveries in July 2023

Total deliveries were 11,008 vehicles in July 2023.

As of July 31, 2023, year-to-date total deliveries were 52,443 vehicles.

Appointment of Vice President

Mr. Jiaming Wu ("Mr. Wu") has been appointed as the vice president of finance and accounting of the Company. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Wu served as the vice president and chief financial officer of SAIC-GM-Wuling Automotive Co., Ltd. from July 2022 to May 2023. Mr. Wu served as the vice president and chief financial officer of PT SGMW Motor Indonesia from July 2019 to June 2022. From April 2017 to June 2019, Mr. Wu worked as a finance manager at the US headquarters of General Motors Company. From July 2012 to March 2017, Mr. Wu worked as a regional finance manager at General Motors International Operations (GMIO). Mr. Wu received his master's degree in business administration from Yale University in 2012, and his bachelor's degree in economics from Shanghai University of International Business and Economics in 2006.

Launch of the G6

On June 29, 2023, XPENG announced the official launch of its G6 Ultra Smart Coupe SUV, the Company's inaugural model based on its next-generation technology architecture, SEPA2.0, in China. Deliveries of the G6 commenced in July 2023 for customers in China.

Forming Strategic Partnership with the Volkswagen Group

On July 26, 2023, XPENG and the Volkswagen Group ("Volkswagen") entered into a framework agreement on strategic technical collaboration and a share purchase agreement for a strategic minority investment by Volkswagen in the Company for an expected total consideration of approximately US$700 million in cash. For details, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated July 26, 2023.

Unaudited Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Total revenues were RMB5.06 billion (US$0.70 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 31.9% from RMB7.44 billion for the same period of 2022 and an increase of 25.5% from RMB4.03 billion for the first quarter of 2023.

Revenues from vehicle sales were RMB4.42 billion (US$0.61 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 36.2% from the same period of 2022, and an increase of 25.9% from the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was mainly attributable to lower vehicle deliveries and discontinuation of new energy vehicle subsidy, while the quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly due to higher vehicle deliveries of the P7i.

Revenues from services and others were RMB0.64 billion (US$0.09 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 28.2% from RMB0.50 billion for the same period of 2022 and an increase of 22.8% from RMB0.52 billion for the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly attributable to the increase of parts and services sales, which was in line with higher accumulated vehicle sales.

Cost of sales was RMB5.26 billion (US$0.73 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 20.6% from RMB6.63 billion for the same period of 2022 and an increase of 32.6% from RMB3.97 billion for the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year decrease and the quarter-over-quarter increase were mainly in line with vehicle deliveries as described above. Additionally, for the second quarter of 2023, the Company recorded the inventory write-downs and losses on inventory purchase commitments amounting to RMB0.20 billion related to the model G3i as management lowered its forecasted sales due to stronger-than-expected market demands for newly launched vehicle models, resulting in the quarter-over-quarter increase.

Gross margin was negative 3.9% for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 10.9% for the same period of 2022 and 1.7% for the first quarter of 2023.

Vehicle margin was negative 8.6% for the second quarter of 2023, compared with 9.1% for the same period of 2022 and negative 2.5% for the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter decreases were explained by (i) the inventory write-downs and losses on inventory purchase commitments related to the G3i, with a negative impact of 4.5 percentage points on vehicle margin for the second quarter of 2023, and (ii) increased sales promotions, and the expiry of new energy vehicle subsidies mentioned above.

Research and development expenses were RMB1.37 billion (US$0.19 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 8.1% from RMB1.26 billion for the same period of 2022 and an increase of 5.5% from RMB1.30 billion for the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter increases were mainly due to higher expenses related to the development of new vehicle models as the Company expanded its product portfolio to support future growth.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB1.54 billion (US$0.21 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, representing a decrease of 7.3% from RMB1.66 billion for the same period of 2022 and an increase of 11.3% from RMB1.39 billion for the first quarter of 2023. The year-over-year decrease was primarily attributable to the reduction in commission paid to the franchised stores and lower marketing and advertising expenses. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly resulting from higher marketing and advertising expenses to support new product launches.

Loss from operations was RMB3.09 billion (US$0.43 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.09 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.59 billion for the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP loss from operations, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB2.96 billion (US$0.41 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB1.85 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.46 billion for the first quarter of 2023.

Net loss was RMB2.80 billion (US$0.39 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.70 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.34 billion for the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net loss, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB2.67 billion (US$0.37 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.46 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.21 billion for the first quarter of 2023.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG was RMB2.80 billion (US$0.39 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.70 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.34 billion for the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders of XPENG, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB2.67 billion (US$0.37 billion) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.46 billion for the same period of 2022 and RMB2.21 billion for the first quarter of 2023.

Basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB3.25 (US$0.45) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB3.16 for the second quarter of 2022 and RMB2.71 for the first quarter of 2023.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per ADS were both RMB3.10 (US$0.43) for the second quarter of 2023, compared with RMB2.88 for the second quarter of 2022 and RMB2.57 for the first quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheets

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term investments and time deposits of RMB33.74 billion (US$4.65 billion), compared with RMB38.25 billion as of December 31, 2022 and RMB34.12 billion as of March 31, 2023.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2023, the Company expects:

Deliveries of vehicles to be between 39,000 and 41,000, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 31.9% to 38.7%.

to be between 39,000 and 41,000, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 31.9% to 38.7%. Total revenues to be between RMB8.5 billion and RMB9.0 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 24.6% to 31.9%.

The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company's preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions, and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 18, 2023 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on August 18, 2023).

For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration process and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.

Event Title: XPENG Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Pre-registration link: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10032444-7wgtf6.html

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.xiaopeng.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately an hour after the conclusion of the call until August 25, 2023, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: +1-855-883-1031 International: +61-7-3107-6325 Hong Kong, China: 800-930-639 Mainland China: 400-120-9216 Replay Access Code: 10032444

About XPENG

XPENG is a leading Chinese Smart EV company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets Smart EVs that appeal to the large and growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers. Its mission is to drive Smart EV transformation with technology, shaping the mobility experience of the future. In order to optimize its customers' mobility experience, XPENG develops in-house its full-stack advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems including powertrain and the electrical/electronic architecture. XPENG is headquartered in Guangzhou, China, with main offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Silicon Valley, San Diego and Amsterdam. The Company's Smart EVs are mainly manufactured at its plants in Zhaoqing and Guangzhou, Guangdong province. For more information, please visit https://heyXPENG.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic loss per weighted average number of ordinary shares and non-GAAP basic loss per ADS, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company's operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP Results" set forth in this announcement.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.2513 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on June 30, 2023, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about XPENG's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: XPENG's goal and strategies; XPENG's expansion plans; XPENG's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; the trends in, and size of, China's EV market; XPENG's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; XPENG's expectations regarding its relationships with customers, suppliers, third-party service providers, strategic partners and other stakeholders; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in XPENG's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this announcement is as of the date of this announcement, and XPENG does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

XPENG INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) December 31, June 30, June 30, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 14,607,774 11,010,447 1,518,410 Restricted cash 106,272 675,872 93,207 Short-term deposits 14,921,688 11,220,840 1,547,425 Restricted short-term deposits - 1,010,000 139,285 Short-term investments 1,262,129 462,598 63,795 Long-term deposits, current portion 427,466 4,887,318 673,992 Accounts and notes receivable, net 3,872,846 3,593,413 495,554 Installment payment receivables, net, current portion 1,294,665 1,533,143 211,430 Inventory 4,521,373 3,572,087 492,613 Amounts due from related parties 47,124 25,562 3,525 Prepayments and other current assets 2,466,084 2,364,098 326,026 Total current assets 43,527,421 40,355,378 5,565,262 Non-current assets Long-term deposits 6,926,450 3,927,324 541,603 Restricted long-term deposits - 550,000 75,848 Property, plant and equipment, net 10,606,745 11,364,376 1,567,219 Right-of-use assets 1,954,618 1,776,965 245,055 Intangible assets, net 1,042,972 1,085,643 149,717 Land use rights, net 2,747,854 2,811,804 387,766 Installment payment receivables, net 2,188,643 2,262,552 312,020 Long-term investments 2,295,032 2,455,199 338,587 Other non-current assets 201,271 95,423 13,159 Total non-current assets 27,963,585 26,329,286 3,630,974 Total assets 71,491,006 66,684,664 9,196,236

XPENG INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) December 31, June 30, June 30, 2022 2023 2023 RMB RMB US$ LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short-term borrowings 2,419,210 4,259,210 587,372 Accounts and notes payable 14,222,856 11,306,075 1,559,179 Amount due to related parties 91,111 30,468 4,202 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 490,811 450,129 62,076 Finance lease liabilities, current portion 128,279 98,997 13,652 Deferred revenue, current portion 389,243 429,348 59,210 Long-term borrowings, current portion 761,859 622,607 85,861 Accruals and other liabilities 5,583,829 6,203,300 855,474 Income taxes payable 27,655 32,289 4,453 Total current liabilities 24,114,853 23,432,423 3,231,479 Non-current liabilities Long-term borrowings 4,613,057 5,388,395 743,094 Operating lease liabilities 1,854,576 1,731,421 238,774 Finance lease liabilities 797,743 802,685 110,695 Deferred revenue 694,006 698,206 96,287 Other non-current liabilities 2,506,106 1,958,571 270,099 Total non-current liabilities 10,465,488 10,579,278 1,458,949 Total liabilities 34,580,341 34,011,701 4,690,428 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Class A Ordinary shares 92 92 13 Class B Ordinary shares 21 21 3 Additional paid-in capital 60,691,019 60,950,227 8,405,421 Statutory and other reserves 6,425 18,812 2,594 Accumulated deficit (25,330,916 ) (30,472,526 ) (4,202,354 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,544,024 2,176,337 300,131 Total shareholders' equity 36,910,665 32,672,963 4,505,808 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 71,491,006 66,684,664 9,196,236

XPENG INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2022 2023 2023 2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ Revenues Vehicle sales 6,938,497 3,513,767 4,424,537 610,172 Services and others 497,848 519,653 638,159 88,006 Total revenues 7,436,345 4,033,420 5,062,696 698,178 Cost of sales Vehicle sales (6,309,727 ) (3,600,529 ) (4,804,535 ) (662,576 ) Services and others (317,258 ) (365,859 ) (455,552 ) (62,823 ) Total cost of sales (6,626,985 ) (3,966,388 ) (5,260,087 ) (725,399 ) Gross profit (loss) 809,360 67,032 (197,391 ) (27,221 ) Operating expenses Research and development expenses (1,264,959 ) (1,295,854 ) (1,367,107 ) (188,533 ) Selling, general and administrative

expenses (1,664,513 ) (1,386,620 ) (1,543,625 ) (212,876 ) Total operating expenses (2,929,472 ) (2,682,474 ) (2,910,732 ) (401,409 ) Other income, net 29,328 30,065 17,940 2,474 Loss from operations (2,090,784 ) (2,585,377 ) (3,090,183 ) (426,156 ) Interest income 267,506 299,741 303,637 41,873 Interest expense (22,311 ) (62,667 ) (67,007 ) (9,241 ) Fair value gain on derivative assets or

derivative liabilities 84,211 - - - Fair value gain (loss) on long-term

investments 15,869 8,440 (38,704 ) (5,338 ) Exchange (loss) gain from foreign currency

transactions (938,327 ) 2,083 42,663 5,883 Other non-operating (loss) income, net (1,948 ) 6,002 4,286 591 Loss before income tax expenses and

share of results of equity method

investees (2,685,784 ) (2,331,778 ) (2,845,308 ) (392,388 ) Income tax expenses (11,735 ) (6,157 ) (8,217 ) (1,133 ) Share of results of equity method investees (3,363 ) 977 48,873 6,740 Net loss (2,700,882 ) (2,336,958 ) (2,804,652 ) (386,781 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders of XPeng Inc. (2,700,882 ) (2,336,958 ) (2,804,652 ) (386,781 )

XPENG INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (CONTINUED) (All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2022 2023 2023 2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ Net loss (2,700,882 ) (2,336,958 ) (2,804,652 ) (386,781 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment, net

of tax 1,922,801 (243,953 ) 876,266 120,843 Total comprehensive loss

attributable to XPeng Inc. (778,081 ) (2,580,911 ) (1,928,386 ) (265,938 ) Comprehensive loss attributable to

ordinary shareholders of XPeng Inc. (778,081 ) (2,580,911 ) (1,928,386 ) (265,938 ) Weighted average number of ordinary

shares used in computing net loss per

ordinary share Basic and diluted 1,708,557,461 1,722,080,453 1,723,369,664 1,723,369,664 Net loss per ordinary share attributable

to ordinary shareholders Basic and diluted (1.58 ) (1.36 ) (1.63 ) (0.22 ) Weighted average number of ADS used

in computing net loss per share Basic and diluted 854,278,731 861,040,227 861,684,832 861,684,832 Net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic and diluted (3.16 ) (2.71 ) (3.25 ) (0.45 )

XPENG INC. UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP

AND NON-GAAP RESULTS (All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) Three Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2022 2023 2023 2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ Loss from operations (2,090,784) (2,585,377) (3,090,183) (426,156) Share-based compensation expenses 236,469 124,638 134,570 18,558 Non-GAAP loss from operations (1,854,315) (2,460,739) (2,955,613) (407,598) Net loss (2,700,882) (2,336,958) (2,804,652) (386,781) Share-based compensation expenses 236,469 124,638 134,570 18,558 Non-GAAP net loss (2,464,413) (2,212,320) (2,670,082) (368,223) Net loss attributable to ordinary

shareholders (2,700,882) (2,336,958) (2,804,652) (386,781) Share-based compensation expenses 236,469 124,638 134,570 18,558 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to

ordinary shareholders of XPeng

Inc. (2,464,413) (2,212,320) (2,670,082) (368,223) Weighted average number of

ordinary shares used in calculating

Non-GAAP net loss per share Basic and diluted 1,708,557,461 1,722,080,453 1,723,369,664 1,723,369,664 Non-GAAP net loss per ordinary

share Basic and diluted (1.44) (1.28) (1.55) (0.21) Weighted average number of ADS

used in calculating Non-GAAP net

loss per share Basic and diluted 854,278,731 861,040,227 861,684,832 861,684,832 Non-GAAP net loss per ADS Basic and diluted (2.88) (2.57) (3.10) (0.43)

Contacts

For Investor Enquiries

IR Department

XPeng Inc.

E-mail: ir@xiaopeng.com

Jenny Cai

Piacente Financial Communications

Tel: +1-212-481-2050 or +86-10-6508-0677

E-mail: xpeng@tpg-ir.com

For Media Enquiries

PR Department

XPeng Inc.

E-mail: pr@xiaopeng.com