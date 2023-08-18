BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 18
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 17 August 2023 were:
595.56p Capital only
604.78p Including current year income XD
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share buyback of 50,000 Ordinary shares on 16th August 2023, the Company has 99,080,545 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 4,129,319 shares held in Treasury.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.