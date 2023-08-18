Northwest Copper Corp. Concerned Shareholder Grant Sawiak Announces How Shareholders Can Vote With Him To Replace the Current Board at the September 19 Annual Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / Further to his prior press releases dated May 22, 2023, June 7, 2023, June 15, 2023 and August 4, 2023, concerned shareholder Grant Sawiak (the "Concerned Shareholder") has already proposed an alternate slate of directors for election at the annual meeting of Northwest Copper in order to stop the massive erosion of shareholder value as reflected in the over 60% decrease in the NWST share price in the past year. If you want to rescue your investment Mr. Sawiak encourages you to read this press release to understand how you can help yourself by replacing the NWST board.

Mr. Sawiak's plan for turning NWST around is contained in his press releases of May 23 and August 4, 2023 which can be found on the SEDAR + website www.sedarplus.ca. The Concerned Shareholder is soliciting proxies pursuant to the public broadcast exemption as described below.

IF YOU WISH TO VOTE WITH MR. SAWIAK TO CHANGE THE BOARD OF NWST YOU MUST CONTACT HIM BY:

1. CALLING HIM AT 1-416-917-2816; OR

2. EMAILING HIM AT gvsawiak@hotmail.com

ON OR BEFORE SEPTEMBER 11, 2023.

Information in Support of Public Broadcast Solicitation

The Concerned Shareholder is relying on the exemptions contained in Section 9.2(2) and Section 9.2(4) of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations to solicit proxies from no more than 15 securityholders and by soliciting proxies by broadcast, speech or publication. The Concerned Shareholder may also choose to file a dissident information circular in due course in compliance with applicable securities laws. A copy of the press release and the Nominating Shareholder Notice which collectively contains all information on the Concerned Shareholder's Nominees as required by National Instrument 51-102 and Form 51-102F5 were filed on SEDAR+ on August 4, 2023 and are available for viewing there.

The information contained herein, and any solicitation made by the Concerned Shareholder in advance of the Meeting, is or will be, as applicable, made by the Concerned Shareholder and not by or on behalf of the management of NWST. All costs incurred for any solicitation will be borne by the Concerned Shareholder and by Mr. John Kimmel (the "Solicitors"), provided that, subject to applicable law, the Solicitors may seek reimbursement from NWST of the Concerned Shareholder's out-of-pocket expenses, including proxy solicitation expenses and legal fees, incurred in connection with a successful reconstitution of the Company's board of directors. Other than in respect of their beneficial ownership, control or direction of securities of the Corporation described above, none of the Solicitors or any of their associates or affiliates has any material interest, direct or indirect, by way of beneficial ownership of securities or otherwise, in any matter to be acted upon at the Meeting other than the election of directors.

The Concerned Shareholder has engaged Shorecrest Group Ltd. to act as proxy solicitor in respect of this matter and will incur expenses of up to $120K plus out of pocket expenses. The Concerned Shareholder may engage the services of one or more other agents and authorize other persons to assist in soliciting proxies on behalf of the Concerned Shareholder. Any proxies solicited by or on behalf of the Concerned Shareholder, including by any other agent retained by the Concerned Shareholder, may be solicited in any other manner permitted under Canadian corporate and securities laws. Any such proxies may be revoked by instrument in writing executed by a shareholder or by his or her attorney authorized in writing or, if the shareholder is a body corporate, by an officer or attorney thereof duly authorized or by any other manner permitted by law.

The head office of NWST is located at Suite 1900, 1055 West Hastings Street Vancouver, British Columbia V6E 2E9. A copy of this press release may be obtained on NWST's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

For more information contact:

Grant Sawiak

416.917.2816

SOURCE: Grant Sawiak

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774997/Northwest-Copper-Corp-TSXVNWST-Concerned-Shareholder-Grant-Sawiak-Announces-How-Shareholders-Can-Vote-With-Him-To-Replace-the-Current-Board-at-the-September-19-Annual-Meeting