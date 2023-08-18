Anzeige
Freitag, 18.08.2023
Sondermeldung 18.8.2023: Kurschance! Und warum hier heute noch rein…!?
WKN: A2N6CB | ISIN: KY30744W1070 | Ticker-Symbol: F1F
Tradegate
18.08.23
14:20 Uhr
2,510 Euro
-1,875
-42,76 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
FARFETCH LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
FARFETCH LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
2,5002,51014:21
2,4602,52014:21
Firmen im Artikel
CROWN ELECTROKINETICS
CROWN ELECTROKINETICS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CERVOMED INC--
CROWN ELECTROKINETICS CORP1,6550,00 %
ENERGY SERVICES OF AMERICA CORPORATION3,6100,00 %
FARFETCH LIMITED2,510-42,76 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.