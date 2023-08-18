Outcome Engenuity, LLC: Dr. Marc Napp to Lead The Trajectories Company

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / Outcome Engenuity (OE) is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Marc Napp to lead The Trajectories Company as its chief executive officer. Trajectories is a unique firm created to complement the expertise of OE's other subsidiary, The Just Culture Company. Together, Trajectories and Just Culture provide an industry-leading set of tools and resources to address the risks present in socio-technical systems. Where Just Culture tackles issues of human error, poor decision-making, and free will by creating accountability models for the workplace, Trajectories takes those models and incorporates them into redesigning processes and systems to propel workplace safety and organizational performance.

Trajectories Logo

Before taking the helm at The Trajectories Company, Marc held senior executive leadership positions at the Mount Sinai Health System, Northwell Health, and Memorial Healthcare System. Over the course of his administrative career, he has been responsible for a wide range of operational areas, including medical staff affairs, quality and patient safety, risk management, physician leadership development, medical education, emergency management, clinical resource management, health information management, and medical ethics. Marc's academic credentials include a Bachelor of Science in Engineering with honors from Princeton University and a medical degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. To advance his interests in systems management, he obtained a master's degree in administrative medicine from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"Dr. Napp knows healthcare. But we hired him because he's an engineer. He lives and breathes system design and workplace culture," said David Marx, CEO of Outcome Engenuity. "I can think of no one better suited to helping our clients improve operational performance."

------------------------------

The Trajectories Company is a system and process design company. Through its risk visualization software and the strength of its advisor team, it helps high-consequence organizations reduce the risk of adverse events. Learn more at Before taking the helm at The Trajectories Company, Marc held senior executive leadership positions at the Mount Sinai Health System, Northwell Health, and Memorial Healthcare System. Over the course of his administrative career, he has been responsible for a wide range of operational areas, including medical staff affairs, quality and patient safety, risk management, physician leadership development, medical education, emergency management, clinical resource management, health information management, and medical ethics. Marc's academic credentials include a Bachelor of Science in Engineering with honors from Princeton University and a medical degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. To advance his interests in systems management, he obtained a master's degree in administrative medicine from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"Dr. Napp knows healthcare. But we hired him because he's an engineer. He lives and breathes system design and workplace culture," said David Marx, CEO of Outcome Engenuity. "I can think of no one better suited to helping our clients improve operational performance."

------------------------------

The Trajectories Company is a system and process design company. Through its risk visualization software and the strength of its advisor team, it helps high-consequence organizations reduce the risk of adverse events. Learn more at www.trajectoriescompany.com.

Contact Information

Michelle Karoly

Media Relations

mkaroly@outcome-eng.com

954-228-0245

SOURCE: Outcome Engenuity, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774521/Dr-Marc-Napp-to-Lead-The-Trajectories-Company