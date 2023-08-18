Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 18.8.2023: Kurschance! Und warum hier heute noch rein…!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.08.2023 | 14:02
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amber Ophthalmics, Inc.: Amber Ophthalmics Announces First Patient Enrolled in NEXPEDE-1, a Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial Evaluating Nexagon for the Treatment of Persistent Corneal Epithelial Defects

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / Amber Ophthalmics, Inc. (Amber), a privately held, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, announced today that Dr. Mark S. Gorovoy from Gorovoy M.D. Eye Specialists has enrolled the first patient in the AMB-01-006 (NEXPEDE-1) study. The NEXPEDE-1 study is a randomized, double-masked, vehicle-controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial designed to evaluate two concentrations of Nexagon® (lufepirsen ophthalmic gel) for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects (PCED) (ClinicalTrials.gov identifier: NCT05966493).

Amber Ophthalmics, Inc., Friday, August 18, 2023, Press release picture



This study evaluates the safety and efficacy of Nexagon, in a dosing regimen that utilizes as few as five topical in-office administrations for subjects with confirmed non-infectious PCED. Subjects who do not re-epithelialize within the first four weeks of treatment will continue to receive weekly administrations until subjects either achieve re-epithelialization or complete eight weeks of therapy. The primary endpoint for the NEXPEDE-1 study will be complete corneal healing as determined by corneal fluorescein staining.

"We are excited to have enrolled the first subject into the NEXPEDE-1 study and are fortunate to have a strong contingency of clinical sites dedicated to the treatment of PCED," said Dr. Shawn A. Scranton, President and CSO of Amber. "We look to expeditiously complete this study, as it will further guide the development of this first-in-class PCED therapy that we believe can address a variety of the underlying PCED etiologies."

LUFEPIRSEN OPHTHALMIC GEL (NEXAGON) is a patent-protected, unmodified antisense oligonucleotide that inhibits connexin43 protein translation, a cell membrane hemichannel forming protein associated with ocular inflammation and progression of PCED disease pathology. As a result of Nexagon's unique mechanism of action, the medication may be administered topically in the office by the physician at a frequency far less than the current treatment paradigm consisting of multiple daily patient-administered drops.

ABOUT AMBER OPHTHALMICS

Amber Ophthalmics, Inc. is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative therapies for rare ophthalmic diseases. We are committed to addressing unmet medical needs for the restoration, preservation and improvement of patient vision and quality of life. For more information, visit amberophthalmics.com or LinkedIn for updates.

ABOUT PERSISTENT CORNEAL EPITHELIAL DEFECTS (PCED)

PCED is a rare and progressive disease impacting ~100,000 patients in the United States per year that arises from the failure of corneal re-epithelialization within 10-14 days of a corneal insult, even with the use of standard supportive treatment. Despite treatment, and regardless of underlying etiology if progression is not halted, PCED can result in corneal scarring, vascularization and/or severe vision loss. There are currently no FDA-approved therapies for the treatment of PCED, with many patients progressing to corneal transplant.

Contact Information

Jill Jene, PhD
CBO, Amber Ophthalmics
bizdev@amberophthalmics.com

SOURCE: Amber Ophthalmics

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/775080/Amber-Ophthalmics-Announces-First-Patient-Enrolled-in-NEXPEDE-1-a-Phase-23-Clinical-Trial-Evaluating-Nexagon-for-the-Treatment-of-Persistent-Corneal-Epithelial-Defects

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.