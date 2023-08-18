







HONG KONG, Aug 18, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Legend Capital's portfolio company, Nuclei System Technology, a leading RISC-V CPU IP vendor in China, announces that NA900 has been certified to be compliant to ASIL D requirements of ISO 26262 standards for both systematic fault and random hardware fault. NA900 becomes the world's first RISC-V CPU IP achieving ISO 26262 ASIL D product certificate.The NA900 processor has been developed as a hardware SEooC according to ISO 26262-10. The development meets the applicable ASIL D design specification, implementation and verification requirements of ISO 26262 parts 4,5,7,8,9 as guided by ISO 26262-10, and the functional safety management requirements per ISO 26262-2. According to the official assessment report, NA900 meets both systematic capability and hardware safety integrity with ASIL D. Nuclei is the first RISC-V CPU IP vendor in the world to get ASIL D product certificate.NA900 is a configurable CPU core features a 9-stage, dual-issue pipeline supporting RISC-V RV32IMACFDPB ISA.NA300D has been assessed according to ISO 26262-5:2018 with SGS and gets ASIL D Ready certificate for hardware safety integrity. According to SGS assessment report, NA300D meets the architectural metrics SPFM and LFM with ASIL D target values.NA300 is a configurable CPU core features a 3-stage, single-issue pipeline supporting RISC-V RV32IMACFDPB/Zc ISA."It's a great honor for Nuclei to obtain the world's first ISO 26262 ASIL D product certificate of RISC-V CPU IP, which is a huge achievement of the team. This is a significant milestone not only for Nuclei, but also for the entire RISC-V ecosystem booming in the automotive industry. Together with our partners, Nuclei will continue expanding FUSA compliant product portfolio in the near future." said Jianying Peng, CEO of Nuclei.About Legend CapitalFounded in 2001, Legend Capital is a leading VC&PE investor focusing on the early-stage and growth-stage opportunities in China, with offices across Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Seoul, Korea.It currently manages USD and RMB funds of over US$10 billion in commitments, and has invested in around 600 companies, covering technology, healthcare, consumer, enterprise service and intelligent manufacturing sectors. Rooted in China, Legend Capital participated in the rise of many world-leading companies by solid investment coverage and systematic post-investment value-add. Over the years, Legend Capital has also become a widely recognized name in bridging key resources in China and overseas through cross-border activities, and a valuable partner to Chinese and overseas investors.Legend Capital values long-term sustainable investment and incorporates ESG into its long-term development strategy. As a UNPRI signatory since November 2019, Legend Capital is among the first group of top VC/PE firms in China to join the initiative.For more information, please visit www.legendcapital.com.cn/index_en.aspx and follow us on LinkedIn @Legend Capital ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/legend-capital ).About Nuclei System TechnologyEstablished in 2018, Nuclei System Technology is a leading RISC-V CPU IP vendor in China. Nuclei dedicates to developing high-performance/low-power processors and their associated SoC platforms to serve the rapidly growing computing applications worldwide.Starting from scratch, Nuclei provides a full series of processors that can meet various markets and applications, including RISC-V 32-bit (N/U classes) & 64-bit architecture(NX/UX classes), security (NS class) & automotive (NA class), etc. As of today, more than 150 customers have officially licensed Nuclei's processor IPs. covering MCU, AIoT, 5G communication, industrial control, artificial intelligence, automotive electronics, storage, Ethernet, etc.https://nucleisys.com