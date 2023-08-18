Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 18.8.2023: Kurschance! Und warum hier heute noch rein…!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 855178 | ISIN: US4943681035 | Ticker-Symbol: KMY
Tradegate
18.08.23
13:29 Uhr
116,70 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
116,40116,8015:17
116,30116,9015:14
ACCESSWIRE
18.08.2023 | 14:26
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation: It's Personal: Kimberly-Clark's Lori Shaffer Describes Purpose-Driven Supply Chains

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / Lori Shaffer, Kimberly-Clark's vice president of global nonwovens, recently spoke with Helen Atkinson, managing editor of SupplyChainBrain, at Reuters Supply Chain USA where she discussed the power of people-centricity in building strong, purpose-driven supply chains.

"[A purpose-led supply chain] looks like everyone within the supply chain understanding their reason for being, the purpose behind what they do every day and how they bring value to the consumer. For example, within Kimberly-Clark, our purpose is to deliver Better Care for a Better World," said Lori.

Watch Lori's full interview here: https://www.supplychainbrain.com/articles/37804-watch-the-power-of-purpose-and-people-centricity?trk=public_post_comment-text

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the world's most ethical companies by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Friday, August 18, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kimberly-Clark Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kimberly-clark-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/775152/Its-Personal-Kimberly-Clarks-Lori-Shaffer-Describes-Purpose-Driven-Supply-Chains

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.