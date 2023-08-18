Kimberly-Clark Corporation: It's Personal: Kimberly-Clark's Lori Shaffer Describes Purpose-Driven Supply Chains

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / Lori Shaffer, Kimberly-Clark's vice president of global nonwovens, recently spoke with Helen Atkinson, managing editor of SupplyChainBrain, at Reuters Supply Chain USA where she discussed the power of people-centricity in building strong, purpose-driven supply chains.

"[A purpose-led supply chain] looks like everyone within the supply chain understanding their reason for being, the purpose behind what they do every day and how they bring value to the consumer. For example, within Kimberly-Clark, our purpose is to deliver Better Care for a Better World," said Lori.

Watch Lori's full interview here: https://www.supplychainbrain.com/articles/37804-watch-the-power-of-purpose-and-people-centricity?trk=public_post_comment-text

