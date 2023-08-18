YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd.: YanGuFang Announces Business Development Updates

SHANGHAI, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company" or "YanGuFang") (Nasdaq: YGF), a health food company primarily engaged in the production, sourcing, research and development, and sales and distribution of oat and grain products across China and internationally, is pleased to announce the following business development and operational updates for the most recent months of June and July 2023.



"The Oriental Oats Valley" Brand Debut

On June 8, 2023, YanGuFang successfully participated in the International Whole Grains Traditional Chinese Medicine Agriculture Summit Forum and China's Wuchuan Oats Singapore Roadshow in Singapore, respectively, marking the official debut of the Company's branded "Oriental Oats Valley" ("Oriental Oats") product line. Leveraging its strong domestic supply chain and growing international presence, the Company's goal is to cultivate Oriental Oats into becoming an internationally recognized brand of high quality whole-grain products that embody a healthy lifestyle while promoting mainland China as a reliable go-to destination for whole grains exports worldwide.

Participation in Food Show in New York City

From June 25th to the 27th 2023, YanGuFang was invited to attend the 67th Summer Fancy Food Show (the "Event"), the largest B2B specialty food industry conference in North America, held annually at the Javits Center in New York City. Throughout the Event, YanGuFang successfully showcased the breadth of its signature products, such as oat germ groats and new oatmeal categories, many of which received a warm and enthusiastic reception from attendees, including representatives from reputable American and Korean supermarket chain operators, the airline industry, and numerous consumer goods and food distributors.

Expansion into Malaysia Market

On July 25, 2023, YanGuFang sponsored and participated in launching the Southeast Asia (ASEAN) International Sugar Free Community Plan at the "International Whole Grains Traditional Chinese Medicine Agriculture (Southeast Asia) Summit Forum and Malaysia Whole Grains Health Public Welfare Initiative" in Kuala Lumpur. The forums focused on promoting whole grain products and their role in preventing the development of chronic diseases across all demographics. YanGuFang is pleased to connect with new distributors and jointly develop new overseas sales channels for its oats and whole grain product lines. The management of the Company anticipates that this will further enhance the YGF brand, drive adoption in an under-penetrated market and diversify its international revenue streams.

About YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd.

YanGuFang is an integrated enterprise engaged in the production, research and development, sales and marketing of natural oat and whole grain products. The Company is committed to improving human health through its research to explore the nutritional benefits of its products. The Company has developed over 80 products in its natural oat and whole grain series. For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://ir.ygfang.com/.

