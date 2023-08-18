Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 18 August 2023

No. 23/2023

Acquisition of ISS A/S shares by Group CEO

ISS A/S, a leading workplace experience and facility management company, has received notification pursuant to article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation of transactions in ISS A/S' shares made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in ISS A/S and/or their closely associated persons.

Group CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen has purchased 35,000 shares in ISS A/S and now holds a total of 245,000 shares in the company.

The details of the described transaction can be found in the attached notification.

For investor enquiries

Jacob Johansen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 21 69 35 91

Kristian Tankred, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 30 67 35 25

For media enquiries

Kenni Leth, Director of External Communications, +45 51 71 43 68

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513



