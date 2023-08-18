Newswire Continues to Help Companies Drive Website Traffic and Expand Reach with Press Release Distribution

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services and media technology, has consistently seen how press releases can be an effective way for companies to share their messaging with their target audiences and capture the attention of relevant media publications.







"Turning our clients' owned media into earned media through press release distribution has proven to be a valuable marketing initiative time and again," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

Newswire offers the Press Release Optimizer (PRO), a flexible product offering designed to help companies with different goals and budgets.

There are three tiers to choose from:

Content PRO is for those who need more support with planning and crafting their messaging.

Media PRO is for those who are looking for more visibility and outreach to the media.

Total PRO is the most comprehensive plan and is designed to help companies create newsworthy stories and launch targeted campaigns.

As a result, companies that are part of Newswire's PRO have earned hundreds of media mentions in publications such as Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, Business Insider, Yahoo!, USA Today, and many more.

Newswire's approach to press release distribution combines their technology, press release distribution network, and their team's expertise to help small and midsize companies build brand awareness, increase website traffic, improve search engine rankings, expand reach, and increase sales.

To learn more about Newswire's press release distribution services and how they are helping small and midsize businesses, visit newswire.com today.

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients with the Press Release Optimizer, which consists of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through greater SEO recognition, and more sales inquiries through targeted digital marketing campaigns.

Through its disruptive Press Release Optimizer, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

Through its disruptive Press Release Optimizer, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

Newswire is a wholly owned subsidiary of Issuer Direct, a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

