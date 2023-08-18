Nushape Unveils the Therapy Mat: Your Ultimate Portable Partner for Holistic Wellness

LEWES, DE / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / Nushape, a pioneer in holistic health solutions, is thrilled to introduce the therapy mat, a fusion of cutting-edge technology and user-centric design. This state-of-the-art device offers a cascade of therapeutic light that may help to soothe muscles1, alleviate discomfort and energize users for a productive day, all while ensuring wellness is always within reach.





Why the Therapy Mat is a Game-Changer:

Beyond its transformative benefits, the Therapy Mat stands out for its portability and ease of use. Lightweight and as easy to roll up as a yoga mat, it comes with a travel bag, ensuring you never miss out on your wellness routine, whether you're at home, in a hotel, or on a retreat.

Key Features:

Versatile Applications: From skin rejuvenation 2 to muscle recovery 3 , the Therapy Mat offers tailored sessions that may help pain alleviation, inflammation reduction 4 , body energizing, and more.

to muscle recovery , the Therapy Mat offers tailored sessions that may help pain alleviation, inflammation reduction , body energizing, and more. Innovative Design: With its 1,408 high-powered LED lights operating at wavelengths of 660nm and 850nm, it reaches deep skin layers that may help by stimulating cellular repair, increasing circulation, and promoting a youthful complexion 2 .

. Portability Perfected: Sized at 63 x 27.5 inches, it's incredibly easy to use. Roll it, pack it in its travel bag and embark on your wellness journey wherever you go.

Jessica Charles, CEO & founder of Nushape, shares, "The Therapy Mat is more than just a product; it's a holistic wellness solution. We envisioned a mat that not only caters to diverse wellness needs but also fits seamlessly into modern lifestyles."

The Therapy Mat offers three distinct programs:

Enhance your body and soothe discomfort: Deeply penetrates the skin, potentially accelerating recovery 5 and may offer benefits like skin rejuvenation 2 and metabolism improvement 6 .

and may offer benefits like skin rejuvenation and metabolism improvement . Recovery Mode: Continuous red light and pulsed Near-Infrared light at 10 hertz, designed to support the body's natural recovery processes.

Energy Mode: Continuous red light and pulsed NIR light at 40 hertz, may potentially increase dopamine and serotonin levels7 , that may help promote well-being and energy.

Discover the Future of Portable Wellness:

Leading the charge in innovative wellness solutions, Nushape is committed to products that resonate with today's dynamic lifestyles. The Therapy Mat is a testament to this commitment, blending efficacy with convenience. Experience the transformative power of the Therapy Mat and its myriad benefits. Dive deeper atwww.nushape.com.

About Nushape:

Nushape, the creator of Red Light Therapy for the body with the launch of its first device, the Lipo Wrap, offers wearable, portable gear that makes it possible to achieve expensive and time-consuming spa results in the comfort and convenience of home at an affordable price. The company's high-tech wellness devices aim to help customers achieve weight loss, pain relief, skin rejuvenation, hair growth, better sleep, less stress & more. For more information and to view the entire portfolio of high-tech devices, visit www.nushape.com.

