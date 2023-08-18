Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 18
[18.08.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.08.23
IE000LZC9NM0
15,167,081.00
USD
85,000.00
91,030,054.32
6.0018
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.08.23
IE000DOZYQJ7
4,774,930.00
EUR
0
26,098,995.14
5.4658
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.08.23
IE000GETKIK8
4,627,781.00
GBP
0
37,432,888.15
8.0887
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.08.23
IE000XIITCN5
1,617,976.00
GBP
0
12,236,770.88
7.563
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
18.08.23
IE000HKX6U62
25,510.00
SEK
0
2,514,154.57
98.5556