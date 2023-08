In connection with the contemplated completion of the takeover of shares belonging to minority shareholders, which is scheduled to take place on 29.08.2023 via Nasdaq CSD, the management board of Aktsiaselts BALTIKA (hereinafter "Baltika") submitted today, on 18.08.2023, an application for the termination of listing of Baltika shares to the Nasdaq Tallinn Listing and Surveillance Committee.

