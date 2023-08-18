Anzeige
18.08.2023
LaVie Mom Supports AANHPI Breastfeeding Week With Generous Donation to Maui Wildfire Relief Efforts

Make a Difference with Us to Help Breastfeeding Moms in Maui

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / LaVie Mom, a leading U.S.-based breastfeeding and postpartum support company, aligns with the spirit of the Asian, American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Breastfeeding Week. Standing in solidarity with the affected community, the company is donating several of their most loved products to assist mothers impacted by the Maui wildfires.

The Challenge: Due to the wildfires, electricity has become a significant concern in Maui. Consequently, many mothers have lost access to essential breastfeeding equipment, making it an even more challenging time for them.

Responding to the devastation, LaVie Mom has generously donated a substantial amount of their renowned silicone milk collectors and hands-free pump straps. All these efforts are being channeled through Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies, a notable Hawaii-based reproductive health nonprofit, ensuring these invaluable resources reach those mothers battling the odds. Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies has been assisting the Maui community since the wildfires took place.

Speaking on this, a representative from LaVie Mom shared, "We recognize the urgency to support those affected by the Maui wildfires, particularly the pregnant and postpartum community. Our commitment to the well-being of mothers drove us to take immediate action."

LaVie's gesture is not just about products but hope. Their contributions are designed to alleviate some of the immediate challenges faced by families in these distressing times, guaranteeing mothers have the essential tools to feed their babies.

In partnership with Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies, these donations will reach those most in need, reflecting the broader effort to uplift and rally around the community during this crisis.

Here's How You Can Help: We urge everyone who can to contribute. Donations to support this cause can be made directly to Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies, amplifying the impact and extending help to even more families.

This philanthropic move mirrors LaVie Mom's enduring commitment to nurturing healthier communities and championing a more supportive and empowering journey for every mother.

For an in-depth look into LaVie Mom's initiatives or to be a part of their charitable endeavors, visit www.laviemom.com.

About LaVie Mom

As a distinguished U.S.-based entity, LaVie Mom excels in offering breastfeeding and postpartum support. Their mission is centered around enhancing mothers' experiences during their feeding journeys, introducing a spectrum of groundbreaking products and resources to support women during this transformative phase of life.

Contact Information

Pamela Levine
Sr Marketing Manager
pamela.levine@laviemom.com

SOURCE: LaVie Mom

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/775173/LaVie-Mom-Supports-AANHPI-Breastfeeding-Week-With-Generous-Donation-to-Maui-Wildfire-Relief-Efforts

