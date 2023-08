Canacol Energy released its 2022 ESG Report on 9 August. It highlights the company's desire for a 50% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2035, to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and to have no methane emissions by 2026. This reflects Canacol Energy's position as a top decile upstream performer in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

