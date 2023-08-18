Universal EV Chargers LLC: Universal EV Chargers Partners with Texas Chargers in the US Masters T10 Cricket League

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / Universal EV Chargers, a pioneering provider of sustainable electric vehicle charging solutions, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with Texas Chargers, a franchise cricket team participating in the inaugural US Masters T10 Cricket League. Hemal Doshi, CEO of Universal Green Group and Universal EV Chargers, extends his commitment to environmental sustainability into the realm of sports, creating a unique synergy between eco-consciousness and athletic excellence.

Universal EV Chargers has been at the forefront of driving a greener future through innovative electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Hemal Doshi, an authority in green energy homes and electric vehicle solutions, is now extending his passion to the world of cricket. This strategic partnership highlights Doshi's unwavering dedication to a holistic sustainable landscape, where both transportation and entertainment align harmoniously with the environment.

Hemal Doshi shared his motivation behind this collaboration, stating, "Cricket, much like the universal need for sustainable solutions, brings cultures together and transcends boundaries. Joining hands with Hemal Doshi's Texas Chargers in the US Masters T10 league underscores our commitment to not only redefine mobility but also to advocate for a sustainable lifestyle. Through this collaboration, we aim to underscore the pivotal role of green energy in every facet of modern living."

Doshi's visionary outlook extends to the growth of cricket in the United States. He envisions a promising future for the sport in the region, fueled by its diverse population. As an owner of a franchise cricket team in the US Masters T10 league, Hemal Doshi's involvement goes beyond cricket's conventional boundaries, inspiring a new generation of enthusiasts while nurturing an ecosystem of eco-friendly innovation.

To further amplify cricket's presence, Universal EV Chargers intends to weave sustainable initiatives into the fabric of sports excitement. By engaging closely with local communities, hosting cricket workshops, and leveraging digital platforms, the company envisions a thriving cricket culture. Doshi believes that his role extends beyond team ownership, encompassing a shared journey with fans towards sustainable progress.

To the ardent fans and supporters of the Texas Chargers cricket team, Universal EV Chargers extends a heartfelt message: "Your steadfast support propels our shared mission for a better world. As we embark on this journey in the US Masters T10 league, we invite you to be part of a movement that surpasses the realm of sports - a movement that embraces both sustainability and excellence. Together, we are crafting a legacy that champions not only our love for cricket but also our dedication to a greener future."

Universal EV Chargers proudly stands alongside the Texas Chargers, fusing technology and sportsmanship in a quest for sustainable advancement. The matches will be broadcasted on distinguished networks, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Jio Cinema (OTT), Willow TV, Geo Super, PTV Sport, Willow Extra, ZTN Prime, T Sports, Sports Max, SABC, and CineBlitz.

Texas Chargers Team Lineup:

The Texas Chargers team, captained by the esteemed Professor Mohammad Hafeez, features an impressive array of cricketing legends from around the world. The team's lineup includes renowned batters such as Ross Taylor, Noor Ali Zadran, Neil Broom, Upul Tharanga, and Phil Mustard. Additionally, a powerhouse of all-rounders including Thisara Perera, Mohammad Hafeez, Jeevan Mendis, and Isuru Udana will further strengthen the team. The bowling attack will be spearheaded by Siddharth Trivedi, Praveen Kumar, Praghyan Ojha, Paul Adams, Fidel Edwards, Ben Dunk, and Umar Gul.

