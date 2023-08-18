Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 18

18 August 2023

Redde Northgate plc

("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Exercise of executive share award

The Company announces that the nil cost award of options over ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in the Company made to the executive director on 13 August 2020 under the Company's 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan ("Award") vested on 13 August 2023.

On 15 August 2023, the executive director exercised the following Award and sold the following resulting ordinary shares:

Director Award exercised Shares sold Shares retained Philip Vincent 476,382 224,687 251,695 (These shares are subject to a two-year holding period)

The ordinary shares required to satisfy the exercise of the Award was transferred from the Company's Employee Benefit Trust.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Philip Vincent 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Redde Northgate plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Ordinary Shares made under the Redde Northgate plc 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan. d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 476,382 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price 476,382 Nil f) Date of the transaction 15 August 2023 g) Place of the transaction Outside of a Trading Venue Transaction 2 a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares made under the Redde Northgate plc 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan to cover statutory withholding liabilities arising from the vesting of the Executive Performance Share Plan Award. (This is set out in columns d&e of transaction 2) Balance of shares being 251,695 transferred to an ESA with HSBC with no change in beneficial ownership. d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £ 3.44 224,687 e) Aggregated information - Aggregated Volume - Price 224,687 £3.44 f) Date of the transaction 17 August 2023 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

