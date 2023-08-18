Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 18
18 August 2023
Redde Northgate plc
("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Exercise of executive share award
The Company announces that the nil cost award of options over ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in the Company made to the executive director on 13 August 2020 under the Company's 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan ("Award") vested on 13 August 2023.
On 15 August 2023, the executive director exercised the following Award and sold the following resulting ordinary shares:
Director
Award exercised
Shares sold
Shares retained
Philip Vincent
476,382
224,687
251,695 (These shares are subject to a two-year holding period)
The ordinary shares required to satisfy the exercise of the Award was transferred from the Company's Employee Benefit Trust.
Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Philip Vincent
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Redde Northgate plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Ordinary Shares made under the Redde Northgate plc 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan.
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
476,382
Nil
f)
Date of the transaction
15 August 2023
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a Trading Venue
Transaction 2
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in Redde Northgate plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Ordinary Shares made under the Redde Northgate plc 2019 Executive Performance Share Plan to cover statutory withholding liabilities arising from the vesting of the Executive Performance Share Plan Award. (This is set out in columns d&e of transaction 2)
Balance of shares being 251,695 transferred to an ESA with HSBC with no change in beneficial ownership.
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated Volume
- Price
224,687
£3.44
f)
Date of the transaction
17 August 2023
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
For further information, please contact:
Redde Northgate plc
James Kerton, Company Secretary
james.kerton@reddenorthgate.com