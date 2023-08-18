CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 18 AUGUST 2023 AT 6.30 PM (EET) CARGOTEC CORPORATION: SHARE REPURCHASE 18.8.2023 In the Helsinki Stock Exchange Trade date 18.8.2023 Bourse trade Buy Share CGCBV Amount 20,000 Shares Average price/ share 42.1076 EUR Total cost 842,152.00 EUR Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 407 043 shares including the shares repurchased on 18.8.2023 On behalf of Cargotec Corporation Nordea Bank Oyj Janne Sarvikivi Sami Huttunen

For further information, please contact:



Aki Vesikallio, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 40 729 1670



