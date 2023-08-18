Insight Treatment El Monte Location to Host Open House on Aug. 25

Open House Provides Opportunity for Teens and Families to Take a Tour and Speak With Clinicians

EL MONTE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / Insight Treatment, which offers teen treatment for self-harming behaviors, mental health struggles, and similar concerns, will hold an open house at its El Monte location. On Friday, Aug. 25, from noon to 4 p.m., teenagers as well as their families can tour the location, ask questions, and more.









Located at 10942 Klingerman St., Unit A, South El Monte, CA 91733, Insight El Monte was specifically designed to be a "clubhouse" space. The fundamental belief among staff at Insight is that teenagers need to feel that they belong to a community of their peers. Teens are most likely to open up and express their emotional pain and challenges in an environment they genuinely want to be in.

During the open house, parents and teens can speak to Insight El Monte's team of clinicians and counselors. Clinical Director of both Insight El Monte and Insight Santa Clarita, Karissa Provost, LMFT, will be on hand to answer questions.

The Insight El Monte open house is an opportunity for families to learn more about Insight's IOP (Intensive Outpatient Program/Partial Hospitalization Program) and PHP (Partial Hospitalization Program).

Insight's PHP/IOP is designed to empower adolescents (ages 13-18) who are struggling with mental health issues, behavioral problems, depression, etc. Clinicians and counselors create an individual plan for the teen, including teen support groups, therapy, activities, and more, all to help develop important life skills. The IOP offers flexible scheduling for teens throughout the week.

A therapeutic, drug- and alcohol-free day school for students who would best benefit with time away from a traditional school setting, Insight's PHP makes it possible for students to continue their education through fully accredited learning programs. While students are in the PHP, Insight counselors and tutors communicate with the students' schools, so as to meet their educational needs and graduation requirements.

Light refreshments will be provided at the open house. Those interested in the Insight El Monte open house should RSVP with Genevieve at genevieved@insighttreatment.com.

Contact Information

Ezekiel Hernandez

Communications Director

213-332-9255

SOURCE: Insight Treatment

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/775078/Insight-Treatment-El-Monte-Location-to-Host-Open-House-on-Aug-25