Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 18.08.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 695 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 18.8.2023: Kurschance! Und warum hier heute noch rein…!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.08.2023 | 20:02
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Liberated Syndication, Inc.: Libsyn Appoints John W. Gibbons to Board of Directors

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn"), the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers, today announced that it has appointed John W. Gibbons, Interim CEO and Chief Product Officer, to its Board of Directors, effectively immediately.

Liberated Syndication, Inc., Friday, August 18, 2023, Press release picture

Gibbons was appointed Interim CEO in June 2023 and has served as President and Chief Product Officer since January 2022. Since joining Libsyn he has played a crucial role in driving the company's product vision and strategy and has been pivotal in expanding Libsyn's advertising capabilities, suite-of-services model, and global presence.

Patrick Dolan, Libsyn's Board Chair, said, "John brings a proven track record of success in scaling businesses across the podcasting and digital media sectors. His contribution to driving our product innovation roadmap has been invaluable. As our newest board member, I'm confident that John will help us achieve our next rapid growth phase with diverse podcasters and advertisers on a global scale while continuing to stay at the forefront of innovation with industry-leading capabilities."

Gibbons commented, "Libsyn has executed its platform strategy and is well-positioned for the future. I look forward to collaborating with the board and the leadership team to advance our product suite, our international growth ambitions, serving the next million podcasters with our enhanced content creation offerings, and driving the expansion of our advertising marketplace to deliver advanced capabilities to more brand advertisers."

Patrick Dolan concluded, "We are thrilled to add John to the board, further strengthening it. Earlier this year, Ian Harris and Michael Torok also joined the board. These accomplished executives bring a wealth of industry, technology, and corporate strategy experience. We believe their collective expertise and proven track record will contribute to the company's continued success."

About Liberated Syndication

Founded in 2004, Liberated Syndication Inc. ("Libsyn") is the leading all-in-one podcasting platform for creators and advertisers to host, distribute, monetize, amplify, and measure their audio content. In 2022, the Company hosted over 75,000 shows and delivered over 8 billion downloads to listeners globally. Libsyn's AdvertiseCast marketplace combines an industry-leading ad buying and management platform with full-service capabilities that make it easy for podcast advertisers to initiate and manage highly targeted and measurable campaigns on over 3,000 shows. Based in Munich, Germany, Libsyn's Julep Media platform is the leading podcasting hosting platform and advertising marketplace in Europe. Libsyn also powers podcast membership platform, Glow, and web hosting platform, Pair Networks. Visit libsyn.com or investor.libsyn.com for more Company information.

# # #

Media Contacts: Ray Yeung + Nancy Zakhary | ray@relev8.co + nancy@relev8.co

Investor Contact: investor@libsyn.com

SOURCE: Liberated Syndication, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/775228/Libsyn-Appoints-John-W-Gibbons-to-Board-of-Directors

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.