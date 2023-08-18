Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - August 18, 2023) - cbdMD , Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBD-PA) (the "Company"), one of the nation's leading providers of premium cannabidiol (CBD) products, today announced its direct response to the Bicameral and Bipartisan Congressional RFI on FDA Regulation of CBD and urges FDA to provide regulatory clarity.

On Thursday, July 27th, following a historic hearing on hemp and CBD held by the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, a Request for Information (RFI) Regarding the Regulation of Cannabidiol Products was issued by bicameral health committee leaders in a bipartisan request for information regarding FDA regulation of CBD. In the request, House Energy & Commerce Committee Chair, Cathy McMorris Rogers (R-WA), and Ranking Member, Frank Pallone Jr. (D-NJ), along with Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Chair, Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Ranking Member, Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), asked subject matter experts and stakeholders for input on key areas pertaining to FDA regulation of CBD. Prior to the hearing, cbdMD's Chief Science Officer, Dr. Sibyl Swift, was asked to provide a written statement based on more than five years of sitting in a top position with the FDA's Office of Dietary Supplement Programs. In her written statement, Dr. Swift clearly outlined her belief that the FDA currently has all the required authorities to properly regulate hemp-derived dietary supplements, including CBD and Full Spectrum extracts containing low amounts of THC.

When asked her opinion on the FDA's position regarding CBD, Dr. Swift stated: "The FDA has spent more time plotting their public relations campaign to malign hemp-extracted cannabinoid ingredients than they have spent addressing any public health matter and reasonably regulating these ingredients under their current authorities provided in existing frameworks. The real issue is about the role of natural products and pharmaceutical IP in the marketplace and the FDA's historical refusal to properly recognize natural products in that ecosystem." Dr. Swift went on to state: "The Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA) was never intended to exclude these natural products, even when an approved drug exists, except in the rare cases where the drug and the dietary supplement are effectively the same thing, meaning the same dose marketed for the same purpose. That is just not the case for CBD products sold as dietary supplements, foods, and cosmetics. Congress's intent from the start was clear, that articles could exist at the same time as both a drug and a dietary supplement, and that such articles could continue to exist as a dietary supplement so long as it is properly labeled and marketed."

As a leader in the hemp-derived CBD industry, cbdMD knew it was critical to participate with other industry leaders to formulate a well-thought-out response and worked with several prominent hemp industry trade groups to draft it. Notably, the Company worked directly with the US Hemp Roundtable's (USHRT) General Counsel, Jonathan Miller. cbdMD also sits on the Board of the Natural Products Association (NPA), which will also submit a response to the RFI. Dr. Daniel Fabricant, NPA President & CEO, stated, "The existing FDA pathways are completely adequate to address any concerns about product safety/daily consumption limits, manufacturing quality, and labeling on CBD. The FDA has delayed matters indefinitely, and not due to any public health matter or bona fide safety concerns. We urge Congress to mandate that the FDA, with what's left of 2023, use its current authorities to stabilize the market by setting a daily consumption limit ensuring safety for all Americans and stabilizing the market for American Hemp Farmers, small businesses, brands, that make up the entire domestic supply chain."

This RFI is a critical opportunity for the Company to provide decision-makers in Congress with substantive information from a top CBD brand that has taken tremendous strides to be fully compliant with the Food, Drug & Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), like any responsible dietary supplement company should do. Lance Blundell, cbdMD's General Counsel, stated, "It was important for the Company to take a leading role in this process by also submitting our own, separate response. This ensures there is no confusion on the correct path forward and so the bicameral, bipartisan Congressional committee receives the requisite information to cut through the rhetoric from the FDA and provide our industry and our customers with the regulatory clarity that they deserve. This is a key moment for the hemp and CBD industry to guarantee that its voice is heard by Congress. The FDA has been allowed to delay for far too long, causing the industry to languish."

cbdMD urges all CBD and hemp users to contact their Congresspersons to voice support for the taking of immediate action that provides regulatory clarity and gives the American people the freedom to choose CBD products for their personal health and welfare.

CLICK HERE to view cbdMD's RFI response and Dr. Swift's written statement to the House Oversight Committee. If you endorse our submission, or parts of it, please let Congress know.

We also encourage the review of the RFI and the Company's response as well as the submission of additional responses by today's August 18th deadline.

Your voices will be heard!

Emails for Congress related to CBD:

House: CBD@mail.house.gov

Senate: CBD@help.senate.gov

THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.

