Beauty-Stem Biomedical (US): Preliminary Clinical Trial Presentation for Stem Cell and Dementia Held by Beauty-Stem Biomedical and Tzu Chi Hospital in Los Angeles, CA

First stem cell clinical trial landscape is revolutionized by Beauty-Stem Biomedical and Taiwan Tzu Chi Hospital, unveiling the progress of stem cell nutritional benefit on cognitive and regenerative healthcare.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / Beauty-Stem Biomedical, a natural food supplement researcher and supplier, and Taiwan's Tzu Chi Hospital will host a preliminary CD34 clinical trial presentation and provide updates to a groundbreaking announcement centered around the world's first-ever human trial for a stem cell nutritional product, promising to challenge conventional understandings of nutrition's role in cognitive and regenerative healthcare. This paradigm-shifting event will be introduced through a clinical trial presentation scheduled for Sept. 9 in Los Angeles, California.

CD34 Nu-Signals

Clinical Trial Presentation

1. Revolutionizing Stem Cell Nutritional Science:

Beauty-Stem Biomedical's upcoming clinical trial presentation is a big deal in the world of stem cell nutrition. They're introducing the first-ever human trial involving a nutritional supplement made from stem cells, specifically for dementia. The main focus of the event is their revolutionary CD34 Nu-Signals® supplement, which uses stem cell activators to boost energy and cognitive health in our daily lives. They'll also talk about ADRI (Alzheimer's Disease Risk Index), a way to measure the risk of getting Alzheimer's Disease.

2. Illuminating the Potential of CD34 Nu-Signals® in Dementia:

At the heart of this remarkable collaboration lies the potential of stem cells in combating the effects of dementia. The clinical trial presentation will explore cutting-edge research results that have unveiled promising connections between stem cell therapies, cognitive rejuvenation and ADRI (Alzheimer's Disease Risk Index). By shedding light on the role of stem cells in mitigating the impacts of neurodegenerative diseases, Beauty-Stem Biomedical and Tzu Chi Hospital aim to ignite hope and possibilities for those affected by these conditions.

3. Confronting the Impact of Dementia:

The pressing need for healthcare breakthroughs in the face of dementia's burgeoning impact on societies worldwide will be at the forefront of discussions during the event. By delving into the societal implications of conditions like dementia and Alzheimer's disease, the clinical trial presentation highlights the broader knowledge and prevention of cognitive impairments. With the global population aging rapidly, preventing these global challenges becomes paramount.

Beauty-Stem Biomedical and Tzu Chi Hospital are positioned to redefine healthcare norms through groundbreaking discoveries. The clinical trial presentation on Sept. 9 stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to pushing stem cell medical research boundaries.

