Freitag, 18.08.2023
18.08.2023 | 21:02
Evergreen Podcasts Rolls Up a Rocking Future for Original Music Podcasts With Sound Talent Media Acquisition

Evergreen Podcasts continues to invest in its music podcast channel with the acquisition of controlling interest in Sound Talent Media's award-winning slate of original music podcasts.

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / Evergreen Podcasts ("Evergreen") continues to invest in its music podcast channel with the acquisition of controlling interest in Sound Talent Media's ("Sound Talent") award-winning slate of original music podcasts, expanding a unique and introspective collection of artist explorations for music enthusiasts worldwide.

Evergreen Podcasts Acquires Controlling Ownership in Sound Talent Media

Evergreen Podcasts Acquires Controlling Ownership in Sound Talent Media

In the Spring of 2022, Evergreen and Sound Talent announced their collaboration to grow audiences, produce new programming, and increase listenership - onboarding star-powered shows like The Punk Rock MBA, Axe To Grind,Chris DeMakes A Podcast, and The Ex-Man with Doc Coyle.

Combined with the Cleveland-based media company's content partnership with Osiris Media, Evergreen's music channel has grown to nearly half a million monthly listeners across 55 music podcasts.

"The stage is set to grow our unparalleled music podcast portfolio to a new level," says Michael C. DeAloia, Chief Executive Officer of Evergreen.

Further investment by Evergreen Podcasts marks a significant step in expanding their stake in the industry. With expertise in sourcing music and lifestyle podcasts, Sound Talent will play a pivotal and collaborative role in building one of the best music podcast rosters in the world.

"Evergreen's partnership has been instrumental to our growth," says Sound Talent Co-Founder Matt Andersen. "We're eager to take our collaboration to new heights and explore the opportunities ahead."

DeAloia adds, "We are beyond excited to be working with the brilliant minds at Sound Talent." Together, Evergreen Podcasts and Sound Talent are poised to grow a variety of fresh audio and video content, enriching the lives of listeners and creators worldwide.

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts is an established podcast production network with a catalog of entertaining and thought-provoking shows rooted in high production quality and artistic integrity. With a diverse range of podcasts spanning genres such as true crime, pop culture, comedy, and beyond, Evergreen Podcasts connects listeners with engaging content that informs, entertains, and inspires. For more information, visit evergreenpodcasts.com.

About Sound Talent Media

Sound Talent Media was founded on the belief that every voice deserves to be heard and every story deserves to be shared. As a trailblazing hub for creators and enthusiasts alike, we've carved out a dynamic space where music, podcasts, and the spoken word converge to create an immersive auditory experience. For more information, visit soundtalentmedia.com.

Contact Information

David Allen Moss
Chief Creative Officer
dmoss@evergreenpodcasts.com
216-544-7942

SOURCE: Evergreen Podcasts

