Balekian Hayes Family Law: Kris Balekian Hayes Named a Top Family Lawyer in America by Top Peer Reviews

Balekian Hayes, PLLC Managing Partner Receives Recognition by Best Lawyers 2024 Peer Review Guide

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 18, 2023 / Best Lawyers®, the only peer-review guide to the legal profession, recently announced the 30th Edition of The Best Lawyers in America© - included in the prestigious list for the fourth consecutive year is Texas family law attorney Kris Balekian Hayes. To be recognized by the Best Lawyer in America publication, honorees are reviewed by their peers in the legal industry for their professional excellence in 150 practice areas. "Lawyer of the Year" honors are awarded to only one lawyer per practice area in each region with extremely high overall feedback from their peers, making it an exceptional distinguishment. More than 13 million evaluations were analyzed in the United States, resulting in the recognition of approximately 5% of lawyers in private practice nationwide.

"I am honored to be recognized as a top family lawyer in the country for the fourth year in a row," says Kris Balekian Hayes, managing partner of Balekian Hayes, PLLC. "Their selection process is designed to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area. Our practice Is built on a foundation of honesty, and we truly believe that we owe it to our clients to give it to them. This philosophy has proven to reward us with recognition by our peers and continued referrals from our loyal clients."

Kris earned her law degree at St. Mary's University School of Law in San Antonio after completing her Bachelor of Business Administration at Southern Methodist University in Dallas. She continued her education by earning a Master of Business Administration at St. Mary's University School of Business. With more than 20 years of experience practicing family law, she is dual-certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in family law and child welfare. She is one of 47 family lawyers in the state of Texas that carries a dual certification in both of these areas. She is a credentialed mediator in all civil, family and CPS matters. Today she serves as managing partner of Balekian Hayes, PLLC, based in Dallas, TX. She is licensed by the Supreme Court of the United States and is admitted to practice before the highest court.

About Balekian Hayes:

Led by Kris Balekian Hayes, the family law attorneys of Balekian Hayes PLLC are dedicated to fighting for their clients and their clients' children. From contested divorces, to child possession disputes, to out-of-court mediation and arbitration proceedings, the firm provides the knowledge and expertise needed to help people during what can be one of the most stressful times in their lives. To learn more about Balekian Hayes, visit https://www.bh-pllc.com/.

